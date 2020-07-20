scorecardresearch
US President Donald Trump says he ‘aced’ a cognitive test. Here is how netizens reacted

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 20, 2020 9:31:44 pm
Donald Trump interview, Donald Trump viral video, Chris Wallace trump elephant test, Cognitive Test, Several excerpts from the video have gone viral on social media with netizens expression amusement over Trump’s responses.

Donald Trump’s latest interview has left netizens amused after the US president boasted about having “aced” a cognitive test and claimed doctors were “very surprised” at his apparently fantastic results.

Trump, who sat down with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace for an interview at the White House, also touched on several issues such as coronavirus, Joe Biden’s plan to “defund the police” and his election campaigns.

While discussing a poll by the news channel, where voters felt that Biden had a stronger mental capacity to be president, Trump suggested that Biden take a cognitive test.

“(Joe Biden) should take the same exact test. A very standard test. I took it at Walter Reed Medical Centre in front of doctors. And they were very surprised. They said, ‘That’s an unbelievable thing. Rarely does anybody do what you just did,” Trump says in the interview.

Watch the video here:

However, when Wallace claims that the test is easy, Trump says the television anchor is misrepresenting the test. “I’ll bet you couldn’t. They get very hard, the last five questions,” he says in the interview.

Several excerpts from the video have gone viral on social media, with netizens expressing amusement over Trump’s responses.

