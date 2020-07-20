US President Donald Trump says he ‘aced’ a cognitive test. Here is how netizens reacted

Several excerpts from the video have gone viral on social media with netizens expression amusement over Trump’s responses. Several excerpts from the video have gone viral on social media with netizens expression amusement over Trump’s responses.

Donald Trump’s latest interview has left netizens amused after the US president boasted about having “aced” a cognitive test and claimed doctors were “very surprised” at his apparently fantastic results.

Trump, who sat down with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace for an interview at the White House, also touched on several issues such as coronavirus, Joe Biden’s plan to “defund the police” and his election campaigns.

While discussing a poll by the news channel, where voters felt that Biden had a stronger mental capacity to be president, Trump suggested that Biden take a cognitive test.

“(Joe Biden) should take the same exact test. A very standard test. I took it at Walter Reed Medical Centre in front of doctors. And they were very surprised. They said, ‘That’s an unbelievable thing. Rarely does anybody do what you just did,” Trump says in the interview.

Watch the video here:

The funniest part of this clip from Trump’s #FoxNewsSunday interview with Chris Wallace is that he confirms that he was given the test where you have to identify an 🐘 but then claims the test gets really hard after that. He’s like a 5-year-old. pic.twitter.com/EQq5QOQDOI — Richard Hine (@richardhine) July 19, 2020

However, when Wallace claims that the test is easy, Trump says the television anchor is misrepresenting the test. “I’ll bet you couldn’t. They get very hard, the last five questions,” he says in the interview.

Several excerpts from the video have gone viral on social media, with netizens expressing amusement over Trump’s responses.

Chris Wallace: You said ‘children are taught in school to hate our country.’ Where do you see that? Trump: I just… look at school. I watch… I read… Look at the stuff. pic.twitter.com/tyxMd45nvl — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) July 19, 2020

Nobody can answer the last 5!questions which includes where you are. — Retriever Mom 🐝💛 (@JoyPoos) July 19, 2020

Very last question on test:

Say the date, day of the week, where you are, and in what city — John Q (No, not *that* Q) (@jantonyq) July 20, 2020

It’s really funny how he thinks the test was hard! — Lindy255 (@Lindy255) July 19, 2020

We know the results of this test. 👇 pic.twitter.com/ymty0gruWU — Lorenzo (@Mile_Marker_0) July 19, 2020

All really hard exams begin with elephant identification. — DN Hinman (@pax3095) July 19, 2020

