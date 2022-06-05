scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 05, 2022
Netizens can’t stop gushing over clip showing penguins ‘chasing a butterfly’

Netizens loved watching the short clip and some users shared other funny videos of penguins.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 5, 2022 8:29:34 pm
penguins chasing butterfly, penguin funny video, penguin video, butterfly, viral video, indian expressThey hop and flap their wings in unison in the landscape giving a visual treat.

Videos featuring penguins never fail to impress netizens. Whether featuring their strolling through strange lanes or falling into cold water in glaciers, penguin clips are worth the watch.

Netizens cannot stop gushing over a group of penguins waddling together behind a butterfly, seemingly chasing it, in a viral video. They hop and flap their wings in unison in the landscape giving a visual treat.

The clip which spans merely two seconds has amassed 3.2 million views on Twitter since being shared on Saturday. Twitter user Buitengebieden, who often shares adorable videos on the social media platform, has captioned the clip, “Penguins chasing a butterfly.”

Watch the video here:

The location from where the undated clip was captured is unknown. Netizens loved watching the short clip and some users shared other funny videos of penguins. “That butterfly is taunting them with its flying ability, and I love it!” commented a user. Another user wrote, “Maybe this is just digital witchcraft but I don’t care, everyone needs more penguins chasing butterflies in their life.” A third user commented, “The best video I saw on the internet today!”

In January last year, a 26-second clip featuring two colonies of penguins briefly stopping for a “chat” while on their way to and from the sea took the internet by storm. The clip was reportedly captured from the Falkland Islands in South America. The clip, which garnered more than 6 million views, also prompted hilarious reactions among netizens.

