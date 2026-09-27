Student protesters confront NVIDIA executive over AI’s climate impact

The demonstration comes as the rapid expansion of AI has intensified scrutiny of the environmental costs of data centres (Image source: @sunrisemvmt/X)

Student protesters disrupted a panel discussion on artificial intelligence and climate change at Climate Week NYC on September 23. They challenged the technology industry’s environmental record and raised questions about the use of AI-related technology in Israel.

The protesters interrupted Josh Parker, NVIDIA’s head of sustainability, during a discussion in New York City on AI’s environmental impact and potential benefits.

Videos shared by the Sunrise Movement showed demonstrators confronting panel participants. One protester accused corporations and data centres of contributing to climate damage, while another questioned NVIDIA’s sustainability claims and cited an emissions figure of 15 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

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