Mini golf course with climate change theme aims to educate players

A mini-golf course has opened in New York City’s borough of Brooklyn with the purpose of educating the players about climate change.

Each of the 18 holes at the Putting Green mini golf features the issues caused due to climate change, the challenges as well as the solutions that may help prevent the extreme climatic conditions. A video of the mini-golf course depicts various themes and has left netizens intrigued.

“Climate change and the environment are such important topics right now,” Mike Lampariello, the director of Domino Park where the course is located, told Reuters.

“So by bringing the environmental issues to the forefront in a fun, playful way like mini-golf, it really sparks the conversation and helps folks understand the scope of the issue,” he added.

Students help design climate change-themed mini golf course in NYC: “It’s a way to inform people while also letting them have some fun.” https://t.co/ArPILooV9C pic.twitter.com/OVnnpnHgev — ABC News (@ABC) August 4, 2021

Interestingly, each of the course’s holes was designed by local artists or non-profit groups, Reuters reported. While hole 1 showed litter and debris being washed down the drain into waterways, hole 2 showed the after-effects of a whale dying and sinking to the bottom of the ocean.

Moreover, unlike full-sized golf courses that are often criticized as being “wasteful and harmful to ecosystems”, Putting Green is designed with “environmentally responsible materials”, the website stated.