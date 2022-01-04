scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Climate change forces polar bears to migrate to Russia from Alaska

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 4, 2022 10:30:16 am
In the last 50 years, there was a 4.8-degree Celsius rise in Alaska’s average annual temperature. (Source: The Telegraph)

One of the many signs of global warming is the change in animal population and habitation. Something similar is being witnessed with the polar bear population of Alaska that is rapidly dwindling.

It is reported that between 2001 to 2010, there was a 40 per cent drop in Alaska’s polar bear population. This drop is being credited to polar bears’ migration to Russia from Alaska due to rising temperatures in Alaska. In the last 50 years, there was a 4.8-degree Celsius rise in Alaska’s annual average temperature. This rise has resulted in the loss of sea ice that directly affects the bears by redistricting their hunting ground. The migration has resulted in a booming increase in polar bear numbers in Russia’s Wrangel Island.

This news simmered serious debate on climate change on social media, with many people raising concerns on the climate crisis while some refuting it.

This is not the first time polar bears were seen migrating to colder places. In 2019, around 60 polar bears were spotted in one of Russia’s remotest regions of Ryrkaypiy.

