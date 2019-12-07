Climate change forces dozens of polar bear to invade remote Russian village in search of food

The starving heard is likely to stay ashore and frequent villages due to curiosity and hunger as they cannot go further north to hunt. The starving heard is likely to stay ashore and frequent villages due to curiosity and hunger as they cannot go further north to hunt.

A dozen polar bears have “moved in” on a village in Russia’s far east side in search of food, CNN reported. According to the report, around 60 polar bears have been spotted in one of Russia’s remotest regions of Ryrkaypiy.

According to local reports, remote Russian villages have seen a steady rise in mass polar bear migration since early 2019. Responding to the sudden rise in migrations, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) said that a decline in the sea ice habitat has forced the animals out of their natural habitat and scavenge for food in human habitations. The WWF also said that there will be a potential increase in human-predator encounters.

WWF in a statement said that the members of the villages have volunteered to assist the bear patrol group to protect the town from any human-animal encounters. Due to safety concerns, a number of seasonal events have been called off.

Mikhail Stishov, Arctic biodiversity projects coordinator from WWF Russia told ABC News that the starving heard is likely to stay ashore and frequent villages due to curiosity and hunger as they cannot go further north to hunt.

