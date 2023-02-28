scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Climate change denier shares video of snow in Los Angels; Stephen King fires back

On Saturday, the city of Los Angeles in the US saw rare snowfall.

snow in Los Angeles,

Even as climate change is becoming more and more obvious with unlikely floods and droughts around the world, there are many people who simply refuse to accept the research and science behind global warming and climate change. Nick Adams, a political commentator and author, is one of the many climate change deniers active on social media.

On Monday, Adams shared a video of snow covered Los Angeles and wrote, “This is near Los Angeles. Where is your global warming now, liberals?”.

ALSO READ |Watch: 48-hour timelapse video of blizzard in 60 seconds

Commenting on this, a Twitter user wrote, “Nobody calls it “global warming” these days; that is phrase they used when abnormal melting of the polar icecaps was discovered. Since then many weather abnormalities have occurred, hence the phrase “climate change.” Or are you suggesting a half foot of snow in CA is normal?”

Famed author Stephen King also responded to Adam’s tweet and gave a snarky comment. “Were you born stupid or did you work at it?”. King’s tweet got over 28,000 likes.

In a strange weather change, US’s southern California, known more for its sunny weather and palm trees than blizzards, is facing record-low temperatures and that too so late in February. As per a report in BBC, San Francisco, a city in California, broke its 132-year record low temperature when it recorded the temperature of 4 degrees Celsius on Friday morning. On Saturday, the city of Los Angeles in the US saw rare snowfall.

Also Read
Twins with height difference of 29.5 inches
Twins, not identical, definitely not in height: Japanese sisters enter Gu...
wholesome tweets auto ride
This tweet about a driver offering exact change has prompted a conversati...
Autistic man to become Cambridge professor
Man who could not read or write till the age of 18 to become Cambridge pr...
Guinness World Records shares video of Malian woman who gave birth to nine babies at once, Halima Cissé, Mali, Morocco, Casablanca, GWR, Guinness World Records, Instagram, most babies born at once, viral, trending, Indian Express
Guinness World Records shares video of Malian woman who gave birth to nin...

As per a definition by US’ space agency NASA, climate change refers to “long-term change in the average weather patterns that have come to define Earth’s local, regional and global climates”. While global warming is a “long-term heating of Earth’s surface observed since the pre-industrial period (between 1850 and 1900)”. This accelerated heating is caused due to human activities such as the indiscriminate burning of fossil fuels.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 14:43 IST
Next Story

UK fresh foods shortage: Why tomatoes, cucumbers and everyday vegetables are proving hard to find

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close