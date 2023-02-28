Climate change denier shares video of snow in Los Angels; Stephen King fires back

Even as climate change is becoming more and more obvious with unlikely floods and droughts around the world, there are many people who simply refuse to accept the research and science behind global warming and climate change. Nick Adams, a political commentator and author, is one of the many climate change deniers active on social media.

On Monday, Adams shared a video of snow covered Los Angeles and wrote, “This is near Los Angeles. Where is your global warming now, liberals?”.

Commenting on this, a Twitter user wrote, “Nobody calls it “global warming” these days; that is phrase they used when abnormal melting of the polar icecaps was discovered. Since then many weather abnormalities have occurred, hence the phrase “climate change.” Or are you suggesting a half foot of snow in CA is normal?”

Were you born stupid or did you work at it? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 28, 2023

Famed author Stephen King also responded to Adam’s tweet and gave a snarky comment. “Were you born stupid or did you work at it?”. King’s tweet got over 28,000 likes.

In a strange weather change, US’s southern California, known more for its sunny weather and palm trees than blizzards, is facing record-low temperatures and that too so late in February. As per a report in BBC, San Francisco, a city in California, broke its 132-year record low temperature when it recorded the temperature of 4 degrees Celsius on Friday morning. On Saturday, the city of Los Angeles in the US saw rare snowfall.

As per a definition by US’ space agency NASA, climate change refers to “long-term change in the average weather patterns that have come to define Earth’s local, regional and global climates”. While global warming is a “long-term heating of Earth’s surface observed since the pre-industrial period (between 1850 and 1900)”. This accelerated heating is caused due to human activities such as the indiscriminate burning of fossil fuels.