Saturday, July 04, 2020
Footage of British MP trying to silence phone in House of Common goes viral

The video met with some hilarious responses as many claimed they had "all been there" by forgetting to silence their phones. Few critics, however, said it was "unparliamentary behaviour" and described it as "rude".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 4, 2020 12:54:18 pm
uk mp phone rings in parliament, claudia webbe phone parliament, british mp parliament phone meltdown, house of commons, viral video, indian express The MP’s phone rang twice during the debate leaving her quite frustrated. (Source: @RT UK/ Twitter)

Labour MP Claudia Webbe’s speech in the United Kingdom Parliament is being discussed on the Internet, but, unfortunately, not for the content as much as a moment in between her remarks. Webbe, who rose to participate in the debate on the Immigration and Social Security Coordination (EU Withdrawal) Bill in the House of Commons, was caught unaware when her mobile phone starting ringing.

The British parliamentarian apologised immediately and tried to stop the sound by pressing some keys. However, as she geared up to continue her speech, it began ringing again.

She picked up her phone and, in frustration, frantically tried to stop it from ringing. She then went on to angrily press some buttons before casting it aside with a loud thud as it hit the wooden bench. Then, without skipping a beat, she carried on with her speech.

Footage of the moment is being widely shared online, evoking a mixed response. Watch here:

What do you think of the video?

Advertisement