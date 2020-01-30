Civil engineer proposes girlfriend on bridge they worked on together

To make the moment special, Tufo reached out to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and requested whether he could propose at the bridge. To make the moment special, Tufo reached out to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and requested whether he could propose at the bridge.

Civil engineers Dan Del Tufo and Juila Kallmerten never imagined they would get engaged on a bridge they had worked on. The couple, who met in university, were part of the Memorial Bridge project in New Hampshire.

Pictures of the heartwarming proposal were shared by the University of New Hampshire, where the two studied along with a caption that read, “Memorial Bridge will always be a special place for Dan Del Tufo and Juila Kallmerten (both #UNH15) who met while they were engineering students at #UNH. The two #UNHalumni worked on The Living Bridge project and got engaged there last Saturday while it was elevated!”

#UNHLove 💙💙 Memorial Bridge will always be a special place for Dan Del Tufo and Juila Kallmerten (both #UNH15) who met while they were engineering students at #UNH. The two #UNHalumni worked on The Living Bridge project and got engaged there last Saturday while it was elevated! pic.twitter.com/ghNARtoZFP — UNH Alumni 🐾 (@UNHAlumni) January 28, 2020

To make the moment special, Tufo reached out to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and requested authorities if they could temporarily block the bridge.

“This is not something we typically do, but through the description of the work they did at UNH and the work that (Julia) has done, DOT approved the request as long it could be tied to normal bridge maintenance operations,” Eileen Meaney, communications officer for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation told the Boston Globe. “They were super cute, and we wish them the best”

Unaware of what was going to happen, Kallmerten was left shocked when Tufo went down on his knee and popped the question right at the point when the bridge was raised to its highest point. “Honey, I want you to aggravate me for the rest of my life,” Del Tufo asked. “Will you marry me?” and She said yes, the news website reported.

