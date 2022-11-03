scorecardresearch
CISF dogs retire after 10 years, watch their retirement ceremony here

The special retirement ceremony for the two dogs of the CISF’s canine squad was held at Cochin International Airport.

CISF, CISF dogs retirement, Viral video CISF dogs retire, Dogs given fancy farewell after 10 years of service, Indian ExpressOften service dogs develop serious health conditions as they get exposed to harmful chemicals while on the field. Some are even killed while discharging their duties.

Two dogs from the canine squad of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were sent off with an elaborate retirement ceremony after they finished 10 years of service. Their retirement ceremony was held at the Cochin International Airport’s kennel building on Tuesday.

Sparky and Ivan, a 10-year-old female Labrador and a 10-year-old male Cocker Spaniel respectively, were facilitated during the ceremony. The canines were called to a make-shift stage and given medals in recognition of their work. They were later given a ride in an SUV that was pulled by the CISF personnel through ropes.

ALSO READ |Dog given an elaborate farewell on its superannuation at Chennai airport. Video melts hearts

The unique retirement ceremony of the canines was attended by C Dinesh Kumar, the director of Cochin International Airport Ltd, and Sunit Sharma, a senior commandant of CISF.

Two Labrador females Ruby and Julie, who are set to take the two vacancies left by the retiring dogs, were also present at the ceremony. Ruby and Julie joined the CISF services in September after they finished a six-month training course at the Dog Training School in Ranchi.

On Wednesday, news agency ANI tweeted a video from the dogs’ retirement ceremony which has been viewed over 66,000 times.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Thank you for your pawsome service wishing you a happy retirement with lots of human love.” Another person wrote, “Big salute heroes! You have served well, stay healthy. Thank you for protecting our lives for 10 years. Grateful to #CISF for giving them a fitting farewell.”

Dogs are often trained and employed by armed forces and government agencies around the world to detect explosives, drugs, and aid in search operations. Often service dogs develop serious health conditions as they get exposed to harmful chemicals while on the field. Some are even killed while discharging their duties.

