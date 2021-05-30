‘Those cicadas are no jokes’: Reporter squirms as insect crawls up his neck on live TV

The cicada is one of the brood X bugs that have resurfaced recently to mate and die post the periodic cycle.

A Washington journalist found himself in a tough spot after a large insect decided to make a ‘special appearance’ on his news segment. CNN reporter Manu Raju took to Twitter to share the hilarious moment that occurred when he was preparing to go live.

“Had an unwelcome visitor try to crawl into my live shot earlier,” wrote Raju while tweeting the clip, which has now gone viral with over 2.3 million views.

In the 44-second clip, CNN’s chief congressional correspondent Raju is seen talking to the show’s producer when he realises that a cicada is crawling up his neck. While the reporter reacts by swearing, the people around can be heard suppressing chuckles. With his hand at the back of his neck, Raju continues to swear as he attempts to remove the insect.

Had an unwelcome visitor try to crawl into my live shot earlier. pic.twitter.com/Pu68z0cWSN — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 27, 2021

According to the Guardian, the cicada is one of the brood X bugs that have resurfaced recently to mate and die post the periodic cycle.

It did not take long for the video to go viral and be flooded with hilarious reactions from netizens. While many were amused, others shared videos of similar incidents that occurred during live reporting. Here, take a look at some of the many responses to the viral tweet.

LOL, Manu! I have to say you really kept your cool. I think many other folks would have been like that Florida weatherman who saw a cockroach and flipped out! Those cicadas are no jokes. pic.twitter.com/mcGEmZuq2q — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) May 27, 2021

Welcome to the “Field Reporter freaks out on bug” club. At least you didn’t swallow it. 😂pic.twitter.com/xqx7OOdymX — JerriLynn (@Jerri_Lynn25) May 27, 2021

I would have screamed at such a high pitch, Major and Champ would be the only ones to hear the frequency. — Shannon *Vaxxed and Masked* (@jodfoster) May 27, 2021

Was it a cicada? Too afraid to watch the whole thing — Joemala Stan (@KittyFan44) May 27, 2021

That cicada is the least swarmy thing on Capitol Hill — TWalsh (@hogan_1969) May 27, 2021