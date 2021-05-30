scorecardresearch
‘Those cicadas are no jokes’: Reporter squirms as insect crawls up his neck on live TV

While many were amused, others shared videos of similar incidents that occurred during live reporting.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 30, 2021 1:01:41 pm
cnn reporter Manu Raju insect viral video, cicada crawling up reporter neck viral video, cicada, cicada twitter, viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe cicada is one of the brood X bugs that have resurfaced recently to mate and die post the periodic cycle.

A Washington journalist found himself in a tough spot after a large insect decided to make a ‘special appearance’ on his news segment. CNN reporter Manu Raju took to Twitter to share the hilarious moment that occurred when he was preparing to go live.

“Had an unwelcome visitor try to crawl into my live shot earlier,” wrote Raju while tweeting the clip, which has now gone viral with over 2.3 million views.

In the 44-second clip, CNN’s chief congressional correspondent Raju is seen talking to the show’s producer when he realises that a cicada is crawling up his neck. While the reporter reacts by swearing, the people around can be heard suppressing chuckles. With his hand at the back of his neck, Raju continues to swear as he attempts to remove the insect.

Watch the video here:

According to the Guardian, the cicada is one of the brood X bugs that have resurfaced recently to mate and die post the periodic cycle.

It did not take long for the video to go viral and be flooded with hilarious reactions from netizens. While many were amused, others shared videos of similar incidents that occurred during live reporting. Here, take a look at some of the many responses to the viral tweet.

