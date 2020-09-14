Netizens beat CIA at their own ‘spot the difference’ puzzle on Twitter

Sharing two pictures of a street, nearly identical to each other, the agency challenged its followers to put their “observation skills to the test”.

The Central Intelligence Agency may be one of the best known spy agencies in the world but netizens beat the intelligence agency at their own game of ‘spot the difference’ on Twitter.

The US intelligence agency shared two pictures of a street that seemed nearly identical to each other. The agency challenged people to put their “observation skills to the test” and find 10 differences between the two photos.

“Can you spot the 10 differences in the photo below?” the investigation agency wrote.

#TuesdayTrivia #DiscovertheCIA Put your observation skills to the test. Can you spot the 10 differences in the photo below? Check back tomorrow to see if you found them all. pic.twitter.com/pKeaAqSLwz — CIA (@CIA) September 8, 2020

While some struggled to find the 10 differences, others quickly found more than 10, pointing out some that even the agency might have missed.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

You said 10 but I found 11. — Nunya Biznez🇺🇸 (Jan) (@BiznezNuna) September 8, 2020

Spotted all that too. There is also the little fence/gate on the archway on the left. its missing in one photo — Spike Spiegel’s Crushed Cigarette (@Talk_Nerdy_2Me) September 8, 2020

I missed the fence left of the — Dan (@fornodan) September 8, 2020

Sharing the answers to the puzzle, the agency said, “If you found more than 10 differences, you practised good tradecraft. Always look for opportunities to learn more.”

How many did you find? 👀 If you found more than 10 differences, you practiced good tradecraft. Always look for opportunities to learn more.#WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/ktlovGwdzw — CIA (@CIA) September 9, 2020

Actually there are 11. You missed one in the top right corner lights pic.twitter.com/IsMc6H0t8M — Luis CG (@Carrluisito) September 12, 2020

Here you go : pic.twitter.com/QAMa3x6XF1 — A π K-17 Srivastava 🧢 (@srivastavaankit) September 8, 2020

dam, stuck on 9 — Tesla Polls (@PollsTesla) September 8, 2020

I found 13 differences in the images, the image has been cropped at the top slightly too @CIA pic.twitter.com/BZvM0n2LtG — LindseyLAhmet (@lindseyahmetgd) September 13, 2020

