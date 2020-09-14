scorecardresearch
Monday, September 14, 2020
Netizens beat CIA at their own ‘spot the difference’ puzzle on Twitter

The US intelligence agency shared two pictures of a street that seemed nearly identical to each other and asked people to spot the differences between them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 14, 2020 4:23:39 pm
CIA, CIA spot the difference game, spot the different puzzle, CIA trivia, CIA twitter puzzle, Trending news, Indian Express newsSharing two pictures of a street, nearly identical to each other, the agency challenged its followers to put their “observation skills to the test”.

The Central Intelligence Agency may be one of the best known spy agencies in the world but netizens beat the intelligence agency at their own game of ‘spot the difference’ on Twitter.

The US intelligence agency shared two pictures of a street that seemed nearly identical to each other. The agency challenged people to put their “observation skills to the test” and find 10 differences between the two photos.

“Can you spot the 10 differences in the photo below?” the investigation agency wrote.

While some struggled to find the 10 differences, others quickly found more than 10, pointing out some that even the agency might have missed.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Sharing the answers to the puzzle, the agency said, “If you found more than 10 differences, you practised good tradecraft. Always look for opportunities to learn more.”

