Church’s hilarious Bible-themed signs to enforce social distancing are a social media hit

The church used lines from Bible to Old Testament to give it witty twist to convey social distancing messages. (Source: Father Nathan Monk/ Facebook)

The Redeemer Presbyterian Church of New Orleans has been receiving a lot of praise on social media after pasting some unique Biblical-themed quotes on its pews to remind the congregation to maintain distancing in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the signs quoted Jesus, saying, “I have prepared a place for you…” then added, “Just not this pew.”

In another pew, a sign read, “Jesus sat the 5000 down in rows, but not this one”.

Although the church in New Orleans had put up some of the signs in July, the messages written on it attracted attention after a former priest and author shared photos on his Facebook page. The post got over 162,000 shares.

Explaining how the signs came to be put up, the church said it took quotes from other local churches and added a few creative lines to them.

The church said that two out of every three pews are closed off with such signs, the church said they are allowing only 100 people inside the church at a time despite being able to seat 1000.

“Most watch on live stream instead. Not perfect, and a lot of extra work, but we’re trying our best to be safe and to worship the Lord,” the church said in its post.

“In this way we keep more than ten feet distance between households. The signs were just a way to inject some levity and humor into this tense time with lots of unfamiliar and unnatural feeling new needed boundaries,” the church said in a statement to WDSU TV.

“We’ve done everything we can think of to keep people safe. But in this tough time more than ever people need to be able to find comfort and hope and meaning,” the statement added.

