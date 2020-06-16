Peru church filled with portraits of Covid-19 victims, video leaves netizens heartbroken

The church was filled with portraits of over 5,000 deceased due to the ongoing pandemic. (Source: Twitter) The church was filled with portraits of over 5,000 deceased due to the ongoing pandemic. (Source: Twitter)

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise across South America, a video of a church in Peru filled with portraits of people who have died due to the infection has left netizens emotional.

According to an ABC news report, the Archbishop of Lima, Peru, filled the church with portraits of over 5,000 people from all walks of life, including doctors, police, firemen and sweepers, even an infant, who died due to the ongoing pandemic.

In the 39-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, the cleric can be seen walking around the church and offering prayers for those who have lost their lives.

Watch the video here:

The Archbishop of Lima filled the pews with thousands of portraits of people who have died in the COVID-19 pandemic spreading across Peru. https://t.co/W96sVcUkjP pic.twitter.com/71UFQSC7pz — ABC News (@ABC) June 16, 2020

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 36,000 views and left many downhearted. Covid-19 has killed at least 6,400 people in Peru and there have been more than 225,000 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Wow, that’s really sad. RIP to them and thoughts go out to their families🙏🏼😞 — Don 🏈🇵🇭🇺🇸🏀⚾️ (@sf_game) June 16, 2020

That’s just heartbreaking. RIP, all, & my condlances to so many families in their grief. I wish I had better words, or anything better, to offer them.😭🌹 — Mortal Wombat (@ProgressiVAlien) June 16, 2020

Feel so sorry for everyone and for the world…. — Crystalliu (@Crystal62322562) June 16, 2020

This is heartbreaking — Jack (@codeforun678658) June 16, 2020

heart broken！ — hoganyu (@hoganyu1) June 16, 2020

May God bless them and their families. 🙏🏻 — Carola (@CarolaPedreschi) June 16, 2020

RIP to souls of them. — Nizel Micheal (@MichealNizel) June 16, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd