Tuesday, June 16, 2020
COVID19

Peru church filled with portraits of Covid-19 victims, video leaves netizens heartbroken

Covid-19 has killed at least 6,400 people in Peru and there have been more than 225,000 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 16, 2020 1:34:22 pm
covid-19. coronavirus cases, peru, coronavirus deaths peru, Archbishop of Lima, portraits of people The church was filled with portraits of over 5,000 deceased due to the ongoing pandemic. (Source: Twitter)

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise across South America, a video of a church in Peru filled with portraits of people who have died due to the infection has left netizens emotional.

According to an ABC news report, the Archbishop of Lima, Peru, filled the church with portraits of over 5,000 people from all walks of life, including doctors, police, firemen and sweepers, even an infant, who died due to the ongoing pandemic.

In the 39-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, the cleric can be seen walking around the church and offering prayers for those who have lost their lives.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 36,000 views and left many downhearted. Covid-19 has killed at least 6,400 people in Peru and there have been more than 225,000 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

