Christopher Nolan’s plot map for Inception goes viral

Hollywood director Christopher Nolan’s Inception is widely acclaimed for its complex plot, visual effects and ambiguous ending. Therefore, movie buffs were left awestruck when Twitter user Julian Shapiro shared a post showing plot details of the movie.

The post showed Nolan’s scribbling of the plot map for the film. “A rare find for my fellow movie nerds. This is Christopher Nolan’s hand drawn plot map for his film Inception,” tweeted Shapiro. The user has attributed it to the book, The Nolan Variations: The Movies, Mysteries, and Marvels of Christopher Nolan, written by Tom Shone.

A rare find for my fellow movie nerds. This is Christopher Nolan’s hand drawn plot map for his film Inception. pic.twitter.com/XryPvlvqYp — Julian Shapiro (@Julian) July 15, 2022

Nolan’s scribbling left netizens scratching their heads over the movie plot. A user commented, “There’s an arrow leading toward the word ‘home’ at the end of the page. I’m choosing to believe that means that Cobb got to go home to his kids at the end of the movie.” Another user commented, “I don’t understand… how did Cobb make it out of Limbo but Saito did not?”

In the 2010 movie, actor Leonardo DiCaprio played Dominick “Dom” Cobb, an “extractor” who steals thoughts or ideas from the minds of people through a shared dream world. A Japanese businessman called Saito hires Cobb and his partner Arthur (Gordon-Levitt) for an apparently impossible task: to plant an idea instead of stealing it — also called “inception”.

According to reports, Nolan had begun working on the idea of the film as far back as 2001.

Producer and Nolan’s wife Emma Thomas was quoted as saying by The Hollywood Reporter in 2010, “It read enormous. There was clearly a visual-effects component and lots of action. I read those 80 pages and thought, ‘My God, how would we ever do this?’ We asked ourselves, ‘Could we make it smaller?’ We realised that we couldn’t do that with a film about dreams because dreams are infinite.”