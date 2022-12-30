scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Christmas tradition: Fans of Spanish soccer club Real Betis ‘shower’ soft toys from stands

The home stadium of Real Betis, Estadio Benito Villamarín, rained plushies and cuddly toys as fans threw them en masse from the stands. The toys will be donated to underprivileged children.

Fans of Spanish soccer club Real Betis ‘shower’ soft toys from stands, Real Betis, Spanish club, football, La Liga, Christmas tradition, Estadio Benito Villamarín, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe home stadium of Real Betis, Estadio Benito Villamarín, rained plushies and cuddly toys.

Continuing their annual tradition of helping underprivileged children during Christmas, supporters of Spanish football club Real Betis, threw stuffed toys from the stands during the club’s La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

The home stadium of Real Betis, Estadio Benito Villamarín, rained plushies and cuddly toys as fans threw them from the stands for volunteers and stadium staff to collect and donate to underprivileged children.

Also Read |Siblings surprise sister with a playhouse that she wished for on Christmas. Watch her reaction

In a video posted on Twitter by the official account of Real Betis, fans can be seen tossing thousands of stuffed toys – from pandas to octopuses and Pokémon – and numerous other soft toys, on the pitch where volunteers and stadium staff collect them in bags.

“Again this year, SPECTACULAR. Again this year, THANK YOU SO MUCH for helping us bring toys to children in need,” Real Betis wrote in the tweet.

Meanwhile, in reply to a user’s query, the Real Betis club informed that they collect bigger and harder toys at the gates so they don’t hurt people when thrown from the stands.

“Just like that am a Real Betis fan I pledge my never ending loyalty to my club REAL BETIS,” commented a user. “Well done guys!!! Superb work as usual! Kudos to those amazing fans as well!!” said another.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress

The match against Athletic Bilbao ended 0-0. Real Betis currently sit sixth in the La Liga table after 15 games with 25 points.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-12-2022 at 17:00 IST
Next Story

US Capitol riots: Six highlights from testimony released by the Jan 6 committee

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close