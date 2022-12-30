Christmas tradition: Fans of Spanish soccer club Real Betis ‘shower’ soft toys from stands

Continuing their annual tradition of helping underprivileged children during Christmas, supporters of Spanish football club Real Betis, threw stuffed toys from the stands during the club’s La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

The home stadium of Real Betis, Estadio Benito Villamarín, rained plushies and cuddly toys as fans threw them from the stands for volunteers and stadium staff to collect and donate to underprivileged children.

Also Read | Siblings surprise sister with a playhouse that she wished for on Christmas. Watch her reaction

In a video posted on Twitter by the official account of Real Betis, fans can be seen tossing thousands of stuffed toys – from pandas to octopuses and Pokémon – and numerous other soft toys, on the pitch where volunteers and stadium staff collect them in bags.

“Again this year, SPECTACULAR. Again this year, THANK YOU SO MUCH for helping us bring toys to children in need,” Real Betis wrote in the tweet.

🧸🦊🦝 Again this year, SPECTACULAR.

Again this year, THANK YOU SO MUCH for helping us bring toys to children in need. pic.twitter.com/YNbroX5eAB — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) December 29, 2022

Meanwhile, in reply to a user’s query, the Real Betis club informed that they collect bigger and harder toys at the gates so they don’t hurt people when thrown from the stands.

“Just like that am a Real Betis fan I pledge my never ending loyalty to my club REAL BETIS,” commented a user. “Well done guys!!! Superb work as usual! Kudos to those amazing fans as well!!” said another.

The match against Athletic Bilbao ended 0-0. Real Betis currently sit sixth in the La Liga table after 15 games with 25 points.