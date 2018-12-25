Lonely and sad on Christmas? #JoinIn in this heartwarming Twitter conversation

Advertising

It’s Christmas season. The festive season, however, may not always be a happy occasion for many around the world. For some it may be work, for others, it might be a loss of someone very special. According to a survey by AARP Foundation, ’67 per cent of adults feel happy when thinking about spending time with family and friends this holiday season’. Thanks to comedian Sarah Millican, people on Twitter have been using the hashtag #JoinIn to support those who feel lonely during the holiday season.

Morning all and a Merry Christmas to each and every one of you. If you want some company – feeling lonely or low – then we are here. Always use the hashtag #joinin, that way people can see you. Let yourself be known to us. I’ve got the kettle on. Who wants a cuppa? pic.twitter.com/4gGlI0Di6C — Sarah Millican (@SarahMillican75) December 25, 2018

With hashtag #JoinIn, people share their grief, pain and pour their hearts out on the micro-blogging site.

Lost my wonderful mum last night. Got to stay strong for my family but my hearts breaking #JoinIn — Billiejean (@BillieJean66) December 25, 2018

not physically alone, just emotionally. my gf of two years left me for a fling a week and a half ago and my dog is dying. still not sure how to process this, but pictures of your dogs definitely won’t hurt. I’ll start #JoinIn pic.twitter.com/AxMOb0E49N — zach (@277cq) December 25, 2018

Good morning everyone and merry xmas. Today is a tough day for me after losing my mam 8years today. I prefer my own company and to reflect quietly on this day. Love to you all #joinin — SWKARENROBINSON (@swkarenrobinson) December 25, 2018

Also a very bittersweet day.

My first Christmas without the man that raised me.

Grateful for #JoinIn to help get through the deafening silence within the house today. 💕 pic.twitter.com/AasnG7eEwX — Jennavyr (@MissJennavyrH) December 25, 2018

So alone 🙁 I am supposed to be going to my aunties for dinner but I can’t bring myself to get out of bed , any advice will be greatly appreciated , depression absolutely sucks #JoinIn — Katie Stephenson (@kstevo96) December 25, 2018

#JoinIn just in the month of November running into December Car accident. Broke my leg. Lost job. Given notice to move from rental. Can’t work with broken leg. Car deductible $500. Rental car $600. November and December rent $1000. Can’t pay January rent and family far away. — aila (@ailasundelin) December 25, 2018

Need to get through this #Christmas⁠ ⁠ as hard as it may be. Really wish I could make myself happy but my heart is heavy, grief is overwhelming. I’m lucky to have loved ones but the feeling of loneliness that I feel is consuming. #JoinIn — Pear Bear 🐻 (@_vintage_bear) December 25, 2018

Christmas has never been my favourite holiday, but this year it’s really tough. Anxiety is eating me up and seeing everyone enjoy themselves while I feel unable to is kind of hard. Even though I’m with my best friend & animals, I still feel really lonely, and really sad. #joinin — Farah • (@farahflutfi) December 25, 2018

Often the first thing that I think of when I wake up is ‘How can I kill myself’. but i never go through it. I can’t.

My Daughter would hopefully be devastated

Does that last line sound fucked up ?.. yeah it does.But thats how my mind works at the moment. I wish it didnt #JoinIn . — Lpc123 (@LPC1231) December 25, 2018

Many who have joined the hashtag in the past and had benefitted, too opened their DMs and sent out warm responses to others, reassuring things will get better. Millican too responded to many and shared their experiences.

Greetings to all on #joinin I am available for dad jokes, bad jokes and on demand photographs of my Welsh Terrier if my comedy fails me. pic.twitter.com/oUCrRUNz46 — Alex (@alexgblack) December 25, 2018

I think you can do as much or as little at your sisters as you like. I’m sure she’ll understand. So sorry you’re having a tough time. Much love #joinin — Sarah Millican (@SarahMillican75) December 25, 2018

Hi Marianne, so sorry you’re having such a rough time of it. I got divorced after 8 years and I can honestly say it’s one of the best things that happened to me. Easy to say that now as it’s 14 years ago but it will get easier. So sorry for your loss too. Sending love. #joinin — Sarah Millican (@SarahMillican75) December 25, 2018

He sounds like a hard working man! So grateful to have selfless people who give up their time to help and selfless people like yourself who support them. Merry Christmas David 🎄 #JoinIn — Mary (@seeking_mary) December 25, 2018

First, you have a cute cat! Second, I am so proud of you for supporting your husband. When I was serving the holidays were always the hardest but often we don’t notice the spouses and family are going through the same thing. I’m here if you need someone to talk to today ❤️ — Zach 📸 ✭ (@zeasley21) December 25, 2018

Every year I do #joinin and this year is no exception. 5 years ago my grandma died at Christmas and I had to meet my aunt, uncle and cousin in Heathrow to tell them they’d not made it in time. #joinin has helped me with those awful memories every year. https://t.co/012LbOYTs7 — Anna (@AnnaSels) December 25, 2018

If you are alone this #Christmas. Join this global virtual holiday party by using the hashtag -> #JoinIn. If you need a shoulder to cry on, someone to talk to or need someone to listen or just want to say hi. We’ll be here. ❤️❤️ RT and spread the love. — Jay Michaels™ (@jaymichaels) December 25, 2018

Hey Suzy, I’m sorry to hear about your mum. I know it’s really hard with all the festive hype, etc., but try not to put too much pressure on yourself today. I’m glad you’re taking part in #JoinIn because you know there’s a whole twitter gang out here who have got your back xx — Kay Carson (@realkaycarson) December 25, 2018

If you get a minute today, could you light a candle for my Mum? She died last year and am mising her terribly, couldn’t get to church as I had a sickness bug yday. Merry Christmas kx — kate mccormack (@katinss) December 25, 2018

Mental health can be so fragile, more so than physical health in many ways. I hope you can lift your vibration. Ruby Wax talks about the battle can begin to improve by accepting you are not okay and by doing so you are on the way to a quicker recovery, hugs 🤗 — Alyannie (@karmacandle) December 24, 2018