Lonely and sad on Christmas? #JoinIn in this heartwarming Twitter conversation

Thanks to comedian Sarah Millican, people on Twitter have been use the hashtag #JoinIn to support those who feel lonely during the holiday season.

It’s Christmas season. The festive season, however, may not always be a happy occasion for many around the world. For some it may be work, for others, it might be a loss of someone very special. According to a survey by AARP Foundation, ’67 per cent of adults feel happy when thinking about spending time with family and friends this holiday season’. Thanks to comedian Sarah Millican, people on Twitter have been using the hashtag #JoinIn to support those who feel lonely during the holiday season.

With hashtag #JoinIn, people share their grief, pain and pour their hearts out on the micro-blogging site.

Many who have joined the hashtag in the past and had benefitted, too opened their DMs and sent out warm responses to others, reassuring things will get better. Millican too responded to many and shared their experiences.

