Dozens of big crabs invade family’s dinner during camping trip in Australia

Christmas Island Tourism on their Facebook page said that dozens of Robber crabs invaded the family’s BBQ dinner who were camping at the island over the weekend.

An Australian family got the shock of their lives when dozens of giant crabs invaded their dinner during a camping trip in Australia’s Christmas Island.

Christmas Island’s tourism department posted a picture of dozens of robber crabs that had invaded the family’s barbeque dinner while they were camping over the weekend.

“Robber crabs behaving badly!” the post said, adding that the campers had a “few extra mouths to feed.” The post also said the crabs are a protected species in the area.

According to the New York Post, Amy Luetich and her family were feasting on sausages when around 50 robber crabs, who have a strong sense of smell, stormed their camping site.

The pictures posted on Facebook showed the massive crabs looking for food even as the family continued with their dinner.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Often found on islands across the Indian Ocean and parts of the Pacific Ocean, the crabs are the world’s biggest land crustaceans.

