These emotional festive adverts are sure to leave you teary eyed

With the year coming to an end, here are some of the viral festive ads that are sure to leave you emotional.

With Christmas just around the corner, people across the globe are gearing up to gearing up to usher in the Yuletide spirit at home in this pandemic year. With celebrations likely to be a low key affair this year, various brands have come up with ingenious festive adverts to bring smiles and cheer as well as hope for the coming year.

Whether it was Coca-Cola’s ‘powerful’ Christmas ad, making people nostalgic with its theme, or the story of an old man and his fitness regime leading to an unexpected emotional end, here are some of the many adverts doing rounds on social media. Grab a tissue, they are surely to make you emotional.

1. Being there for each other by Erste Group

The two-minute advert features the touching story of an old man who is grieving post the death of his mother. “Whether you’re young or old: what counts at Christmas is being there for each other,” read the caption of the Christmas ad. Wondering how it ends? Give it a watch:

2.. Coca-Cola Christmas Commercial 2020

Children sending letters to Santa Claus is a common tradition followed in the West. However, beverage brand Coca-Cola gave an emotional twist to the tradition and it struck a chord with many. “This Christmas, give something only you can give,” read the caption of the advert, which was widely shared on many social media platform. Here, take a look:

3. From our family to yours by Disney

A heartwarming bond shared between a grandmother and granddaughter was aptly captured in a three-minute Christmas advertisement by Disney. The ad depicts the importance of family traditions that hold us together. “While times change and people grow, beloved family traditions make lifelong memories that cross generations and hold us together, especially over the festive period,” read the caption of the video shared on the media company’s YouTube channel. Here, take a look:

4. Give A Little Love by Waitrose & John Lewis

The ad by the British supermarket company is all about sharing love and spreading joy during the festive season. In the caption of the video shared on YouTube, they wrote that they believed the world would be a better place “if we all gave a little more love”. Hence they are celebrating “kindness” this year, showing how even a small act of love has a positive impact.

5. Take Care of Yourself by Doc Morris

While watching this three-minute advert by Dutch pharmacy, one is left quite confused while trying to understand the link between an old man and his exercise routine. However, it is only towards the end that the real reason behind his dedication is revealed. The commercial surely left many teary-eyed. Here, take a look:

