Amid pandemic, Christmas drive-thru performances bring festive cheer in Brazil, Czech Republic

The way festivals have been celebrated are very different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Brazil and Czech Republic have come up with an interesting way to make sure families don’t miss out the fun by creating ‘drive-thru Christmas’ events.

From the safety of their cars, people can experience the display of lights and performances. A video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows a beautifully illuminated driveway, various performances and installations set up throughout the road at Sao Paulo, Brazil.

According to local reports, the drive-thru show is around 40-minutes long. Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions among netizens, with many lauding the creative idea. Over six million Covid-19 cases have been reported in Brazil, with the death toll standing at 1,77,000.

