Monday, December 20, 2021
Christmas comes early to the London zoo as animals get treats and advent calendars

The Christmas and New Year festivities are delighting animals and audiences alike at the London zoo. Check out animals and their Christmas gifts.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 20, 2021 5:36:00 pm
London, Zoo, Christmas, Good News, Social Media Viral, Indian ExpressSet in 36 acres of outdoor space, the London zoo’s Christmas events started from 27th November 2021 and will remain till 3rd January 2022. (Source: ZSL London Zoo/Twitter)

Keeping up with the festive spirit, the London zoo decided to leave treats and gifts for its inhabitants, much to the thrill of the animals and the visitors alike. In the videos and photos that have since gone viral, one can see zoo animals enjoying Christmas theme installations and treats.

In a video, one can see Sumatran tigers playing with scented candy canes. Often zookeepers leave things that smell of catnip or musk to stimulate big cats and it is assumed that they may have done the same with the candy canes.

Earlier this month, the zoo staff left a set of advent calendars for the meerkats. The advent calendars had crickets inside them that are one of meerkat’s favourite food. Advent calendars, which are traditionally supposed to be opened one by one, were opened at once by the small furry mammals. While sharing the video of a mob of mischievous meerkats relishing the crickets within minutes, the London zoo Twitter handle commented, “It’s safe to say that patience isn’t a meerkat’s best quality.”

Last week, the squirrel monkeys were treated with their favourite nuts that were hidden in Christmas stockings. Additionally, the zoo also hosted an outdoor trail walk with alpacas and llamas. Before that, ahead of the launch of the Christmas festivities, the zookeepers helped the penguins post letters to Santa Claus.

Set in 36 acres of outdoor space, the London zoo’s Christmas events started from 27th November 2021 and will remain till 3rd January 2022.

