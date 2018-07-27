Christine Teigen shares a ‘nice’ bug video; Twitterati suggest it to could be dangerous

While many suggested it to be a dangerous bug, the American model posted that she ‘gently played with a hornet’. (Source: chrissyteigen/Twitter) While many suggested it to be a dangerous bug, the American model posted that she ‘gently played with a hornet’. (Source: chrissyteigen/Twitter)

American model Christine Teigen stirred up her fans into frenzy after she tweeted a video of a black bug. “Time for another game of what’s this bug!?,” she wrote. However, she later on tweeted that the ‘bug’ was a Hornet, which is the largest of the eusocial wasp and probably the deadliest. In the 15-second video, Teigen is also heard asking her daughter Luna whether it was a ‘nice’ bug and if she wanted to ‘give him a kiss?’.

Watch the video here:

time for another game of “what’s this bug!?”! pic.twitter.com/hwCAPLB2vv — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 26, 2018

After reading a little about the bug, Teigen confessed, “I think I just gently played with a hornet.” She then went on to share more information about the species.

I think I just gently played with a hornet — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 26, 2018

oh my god but he was so nice pic.twitter.com/J9OydpbFnr — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 26, 2018

Wondering what Twitterati had to say? Check the reactions here:

That bug is called “burn the house down” — Michelle K (@MichelleKemp719) July 26, 2018

Dear lord baby Jesus, Chrissy can you not play with random bugs! The world needs to hear your opinion on things and we can’t risk losing you to these damn bugs! Lol — Corina King (@MissMagic01) July 26, 2018

Chrissy…. girl I don’t even have words pic.twitter.com/a30uO02YKj — rach (@pmversaverach) July 26, 2018

I think it’s an enormous kind of flying ant. Check your wooden structures for boreholes, maybe.

Second guess- the devil’s Tinkerbell. — Helen (@gimmeyerplate) July 26, 2018

no biggie just a tarantula hawk wasp that can put your arm in a state of paralysis when stung by. pic.twitter.com/cfOSDz9JJy — blake (@BlakeyMcClure) July 26, 2018

