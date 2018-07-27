Follow Us:
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

Christine Teigen shares a ‘nice’ bug video; Twitterati suggest it to could be dangerous

Christine Teigen put her followers in a panic mode when she shared a video of a 'nice' bug. While many suggested it could be a dangerous bug, the American model later posted that she 'gently played with a hornet'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 27, 2018 8:42:48 pm
American model Christine Teigen stirred up her fans into frenzy after she tweeted a video of a black bug. “Time for another game of what’s this bug!?,” she wrote. However, she later on tweeted that the ‘bug’ was a Hornet, which is the largest of the eusocial wasp and probably the deadliest. In the 15-second video, Teigen is also heard asking her daughter Luna whether it was a ‘nice’ bug and if she wanted to ‘give him a kiss?’.

After reading a little about the bug, Teigen confessed, “I think I just gently played with a hornet.” She then went on to share more information about the species.

