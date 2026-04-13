From lunar orbit to chasing waves: Astronaut Christina Koch’s emotional reunion with dog goes viral

After orbiting the Moon and achieving a major milestone, four astronauts on the Artemis II mission returned to Earth last Friday. Astronaut Christina Koch received a special welcome after landing, a moment that is winning hearts on social media.
Upon arriving home, her dog, Sadie, was visibly excited to see her. In the now-viral video, Sadie appears to sense Koch’s return even before seeing her, eagerly pawing at the door.
The moment it opens, Koch immediately drops to her knees, calling out to her dog. Overwhelmed with excitement, Sadie can be seen darting around Koch, unable to stay still, before eventually picking up a toy.
In another video, Koch can be seen chasing waves along with Sadie at a beach.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Koch wrote, “I’m still pretty sure I was the happier side of this reunion. Sadie taught me everything I needed to know about being an emotional support animal. Didn’t expect that would come in handy.”
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The video has since gone viral, garnering over a million views and several reactions.
DISCLAIMER: This heartwarming account is based on viral social media footage of a personal reunion. While the mission details reflect significant milestones, the personal experiences and sentiments shared are individual in nature and intended for lighthearted, entertainment purposes
“Orbiting the moon and running on the beach in the same week is unbelievable I’m obsessed,” a user wrote. “You’ve traveled all the way to the moon, you see the Earth as a tiny dot, and then you come back and you’re on a beach with your dog. That is the immense gratitude of life,” another user commented.
“I’ve teared up at so many videos related to this mission, but somehow this video of you coming home to your dog has made me cry the most. I love this,” a third user reacted.
Koch, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Jeremy Hansen, who were aboard the Orion spacecraft, splashed down safely in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, California, on April 10.