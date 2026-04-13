From lunar orbit to chasing waves: Astronaut Christina Koch’s emotional reunion with dog goes viral

After orbiting the Moon and achieving a major milestone, four astronauts on the Artemis II mission returned to Earth last Friday. Astronaut Christina Koch received a special welcome after landing, a moment that is winning hearts on social media.

Upon arriving home, her dog, Sadie, was visibly excited to see her. In the now-viral video, Sadie appears to sense Koch’s return even before seeing her, eagerly pawing at the door.

The moment it opens, Koch immediately drops to her knees, calling out to her dog. Overwhelmed with excitement, Sadie can be seen darting around Koch, unable to stay still, before eventually picking up a toy.