Armed with rifle, police officer wears hijab in support of Christchurch victims

Pictures of a police officer holding a semi-automatic rifle and wearing a hijab while guarding a cemetery, where a funeral for the Christchurch terror attack victims was being held, have gone viral on social media. Identified as constable Michelle Evans, who joined the police force three years ago, she wore the hijab and a rose in support of the Christchurch shooting victims and their families, the Daily Mail reported.

Evans, who is relatively a new recruit in the North Island city of Whanganui, New Zealand, had told the Whanganui Chronicle in an interview that she wanted to work with the community that she grew up in. “I wanted to work with the community that I was brought up in really, and just help people. It’s a satisfying job knowing that you’re going out there and that’s what you’re getting paid to do, is help people.”

The photograph, which was clicked by Associated Press photographer Vincent Yu, went viral after it was widely shared by many on social media. “Thank you, New Zealand Police. For your care & respect,” read one of the many comments lauding the gesture of the 24-year-old officer.

An armed police officer wears a hijab outside Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch during the funerals. https://t.co/Ea8ci9AY6k — Hasheem Kamal (@HasheemKamal) March 22, 2019

Michelle Evans stood guard outside Christchurch Memorial Park Cemetery wearing a hijab and rose. #newzealand #solidarity https://t.co/Qe2OJs3ndP pic.twitter.com/XRDB11kjcC — Azwat (@aswadzephyr) March 23, 2019

Wow, this makes me feel so proud to work for NZ Police amidst the horror of the last week. A police officer wears hijab in hounour of the victims of #Christchurch terrorist attack (photo from Stuff) pic.twitter.com/oPDzDWKSaj — Arteis (@Roly_NZ) March 21, 2019

A picture with a great maasege a non Muslim New Zealand police officer wears hijab during Friday prayers yesterday while protecting Muslims to show her solidarity with no racism it’s called believe on Humanity & Humanism♥️

Respect & salute to this woman 🙏#BiengHuman pic.twitter.com/cC3kGAfOHu — Ali Qamarzai (@imHAliQ) March 23, 2019

A Non Muslim New Zealand police officer wears hijab during Friday prayers while protecting Muslims to show her solidarity ❤️ It will be written in golden words when whole world was busy in hating each other Kiwis were making the history. pic.twitter.com/jqw6DAWrpk — Yasir Khan_007 (@YasirKhan0072) March 22, 2019