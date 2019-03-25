Armed with rifle, police officer wears hijab in support of Christchurch victims

Toggle Menu
The photograph, which was clicked by Associated Press photographer Vincent Yu, went viral after it was widely shared by many on social media. "Thank you, New Zealand Police. For your care & respect," read one of the many comments lauding the gesture of the 24-year-old officer.

constable Michelle Evans, who joined the police force three years ago, she wore the hijab and a rose in support of the Christchurch shooting victims and their families.

Pictures of a police officer holding a semi-automatic rifle and wearing a hijab while guarding a cemetery, where a funeral for the Christchurch terror attack victims was being held, have gone viral on social media. Identified as constable Michelle Evans, who joined the police force three years ago, she wore the hijab and a rose in support of the Christchurch shooting victims and their families, the Daily Mail reported.

Evans, who is relatively a new recruit in the North Island city of Whanganui, New Zealand, had told the Whanganui Chronicle in an interview that she wanted to work with the community that she grew up in. “I wanted to work with the community that I was brought up in really, and just help people. It’s a satisfying job knowing that you’re going out there and that’s what you’re getting paid to do, is help people.”

