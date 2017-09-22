Follow Us:
Chrissy Teigen fixed Ivanka Trump’s usage, and Twitter erupted with laughter

Looks like it's not only US President Donald Trump who gets pulled up on social media for using incorrect English in his tweets, daughter Ivanka Trump just got schooled on the use of 'otherwise' by Chrissy Teigen in her tweet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 22, 2017 10:26:17 am
ivanka trump, chrissy teigen, ivanka trump chrissy teigen, ivanka trump tweet, chrissy teigen corrected ivanka grammar, indian express, indian express news Chrissy Teigen found a major fault with Ivanka Trump’s tweet, and couldn’t help herself from correcting it. (Source: Twitter)
Ivanka Trump has been trolled on social media several times in the past — be it when she was caught looking fondly at Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau or when she misquoted Albert Einstein. The US First Daughter became the butt of all jokes again when Chrissy Teigen correctly pointed out a major grammatical error in her tweet. It seems the American model, who has already got US President Donald Trump to block her on Twitter, has his family on the list next.

Ivanka shared a cute picture of a baby on social media, and captioned it: “Cuddling my little nephew Luke… the best part of an otherwise incredible day!” Targeting Trump’s daughter, Teigen corrected a huge flaw in the 35-year-old’s post on the microblogging site, and wrote: “‘Otherwise’ implies you did not like hangin with this baby.” No sooner did she put out the tweet, it went viral with more than 310,000 likes and 58,000 retweets. Check out their tweets below.

Take a look at Ivanka’s photo with an adorable baby here.

And, here‘s Teigen’s fiery response.

Trying to take the former’s side, a Twitter user Tom Davies, whose handle is @tomdavies1986, tweeted: “Doesn’t she mean the rest of the day was incredible, and cuddling her nephew was even better?!”

But, Teigen had a smashing reply to outwit him too. “Overall, is the word,” she blatantly replied.

Check out a few more reactions on Twitter below.

What do you think of the tweet talk between the two? Tell us in the comments below.

