Chrissy Teigen’s breastfeeding pic gets Internet’s moral police out on duty

Now, it is Chrissy Teigen, American model, who has, inadvertently maybe, found herself in ‘trouble’ after she posted a picture of breastfeeding her newborn on Instagram. (Source: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram) Now, it is Chrissy Teigen, American model, who has, inadvertently maybe, found herself in ‘trouble’ after she posted a picture of breastfeeding her newborn on Instagram. (Source: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram)

A few months ago, a Malayalam magazine cover featuring a model breastfeeding a baby stirred the hornet’s nest. While to many the cover was obscene, the Kerala High Court upheld that “what may be obscene to some may be artistic to other” and refused to label the cover as vulgar. This was after actors and eminent personalities like actor Lisa Haydon, Aliya Shagieva — Kyrgyztan president’s daughter, among others, found themselves at the receiving end of flak on social media for posting pictures of breastfeeding their babies. Now, it is Chrissy Teigen, American model, who has, inadvertently maybe, found herself in ‘trouble’ after she posted a picture of breastfeeding her newborn on Instagram. Posing along with her older child, Luna, while feeding her newborn, Teigen wrote on Twitter: “Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now.” In the photo, she is also seen holding Luna’s doll to her breast, imitating feeding her.

Not surprisingly though, the photo got many riled up on the Internet thereafter. But going by the deluge of positive comments her picture has garnered in the matter of just a couple of days, the trolling seems more like a bitter aftertaste, if at all. Many chose to speak in support of Teigen — who is married to singer John Legend and who is popular for her tongue-in-cheek humour — as her breastfeeding picture went viral instantly. Those who ‘disappoved’ were of the opinion that she needs to cover up, these are private parts of life that need not be made a display of and that it’s a bit ‘too much’. “Why did you have to post this can you plz keep this private or something i don’t like seeing this stuff its disgusting are you sure your healthy or those baby’s are going to get infected you cant just do it imdeatly breast feed your babies they can get some disease you check with your doctor first just saying so your babies don’t get infected” read one of the comments.

“Everyone who is shaming Chrissy should be ashamed of themself. This is a beautiful, loving, tender photo. Don’t make it out to something other than what it is. All you judgemental folks, look in the mirror and judge yourselves instead of others.” “The world needs to see. It helps normalize the most natural part of life that so many people have decided is UNNATURAL and weird,” are some of the comments the hate-mongers got in response to their trolling.

What did you think of Teigen’s picture? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd