Watch: Chris Martin surprises couple with an impromptu performance at British pub

For any couple, there’s always a song that holds a special meaning for them, oftentimes becoming the choice of their first dance. However, it’s not every day that your favourite artiste surprises you by performing it in your honour. Luckily, for a couple in a small village in England, it happened when they met Chris Martin days leading to their wedding day.

Yes, in a video melting hearts online, the frontman of the British band gave an impromptu performance in a pub, hearing would-be bride and groom, Hannah and Jeremy, had selected a Coldplay song. Wishing the couple all the best for the next chapter of their life, Martin is seen playing ‘A Sky Full of Stars’ on the small piano, in a serendipitous encounter.

The couple said they were surprised to see the star at The Stag Inn, Hinton, near Bath on Sunday, where he stopped by the rural pub after the Glastonbury festival. When the duo mentioned they were planning their wedding and their first dance would be the band’s song, Martin, without any hesitation, jumped onto the piano to play and sing it for them.

“You never know who might pop in for a pint! @coldplay what a lovely man he is,” the pub wrote, sharing the now-viral video.

When pub owner Chris Parkin spotted Martin, he asked if he would play to the engaged couple, who were sitting nearby planning their wedding. “As you can imagine, we were in absolute shock when he agreed to play for us,” the groom told BBC News.

“It’s such a small village and we never in a million years could imagine this would happen to us,” Hannah said. In retrospect, the couple regret not inviting the rock band’s star to their wedding but admitted, “We were just in shock.”

“It was one of those things where you go, ‘Right, this is happening’,” Parkin told Sky News. “It was really brilliant, a brilliant moment.”

Coldplay have headlined Glastonbury four times, and also performed at the online version of the festival in 2021. However, they are not performing this year. The band are now on a break during their world tour, which resumes in July in Frankfurt before starting the UK leg in August.