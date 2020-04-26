Follow Us:
Sunday, April 26, 2020
‘When Thor spoke Bengali’: Chris Hemsworth’s dialogue in ‘Extraction’ has netizens impressed

Netizens were impressed when Chris Hemsworth’s character Tyler Rake said: “Proman Dao” which roughly translates into “Give proof”.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 26, 2020 1:49:18 pm
Chris Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth speaks Bangla, Chris Hemsworth Proman Dao, Chris Hemsworth Bangla, Netflix, Extraction movie, Trending news, Indian Express news. Though Hemsworth spoke with an accent, Bengalis around the world riled up reacting to his out of the blue Bangla dialogue.

The movie ‘Extraction’, starring Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi, which recently released on Netflix, has not only left the audience impressed with its action-packed scenes but has also generated much excitement about the Thor actor’s fairly fluent dialogue in Bengali in one of the scenes.

In a particular scene, Hemsworth, who plays the role of Tyler Rake, a mercenary hired by an international crime lord to rescue his son from Dhaka in Bangladesh, is being questioned. Replying to the interrogator, Hemsworth asks for proof in fluent Bengali, saying “proman dao”, which translates into “give me proof”.

Check it out here:

The “two-word” dialogue by Hemsworth has Bengalis around the world riled up and many have taken to Twitter, reacting to his out of the blue Bangla dialogue. Take a look at some of the reactions to it.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, the plot follows a black ops mercenary hired to rescue an Indian drug lord’s kidnapped son in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

