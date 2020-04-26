‘When Thor spoke Bengali’: Chris Hemsworth’s dialogue in ‘Extraction’ has netizens impressed

Though Hemsworth spoke with an accent, Bengalis around the world riled up reacting to his out of the blue Bangla dialogue. Though Hemsworth spoke with an accent, Bengalis around the world riled up reacting to his out of the blue Bangla dialogue.

The movie ‘Extraction’, starring Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi, which recently released on Netflix, has not only left the audience impressed with its action-packed scenes but has also generated much excitement about the Thor actor’s fairly fluent dialogue in Bengali in one of the scenes.

In a particular scene, Hemsworth, who plays the role of Tyler Rake, a mercenary hired by an international crime lord to rescue his son from Dhaka in Bangladesh, is being questioned. Replying to the interrogator, Hemsworth asks for proof in fluent Bengali, saying “proman dao”, which translates into “give me proof”.

Check it out here:

The “two-word” dialogue by Hemsworth has Bengalis around the world riled up and many have taken to Twitter, reacting to his out of the blue Bangla dialogue. Take a look at some of the reactions to it.

I seriously couldn’t believe that Thor spoke Bengali out of all languages. Even though I’m not a Bengali ( despite having Bengali ancestry and also speaking Bengali and kinda loving Bengali culture), I literally jumped out of my bed on hearing that XD — Elias Redclaw writes 🇮🇳🇳🇴🇸🇪🇳🇱🇫🇮🇮🇸🇩🇰 (@Redclaw38812660) April 25, 2020

@chrishemsworth I saw Extraction it was amazing I am from Bengal the sweetest part of India…..and when you spoke bengali ‘Proman dao’ I was like wow Thank you for such an amazing Performance I love you ❤️ — WrognGuy (@RomitChoudhury) April 24, 2020

Just finished watching #ExtractionNetflix @chrishemsworth Man ♥️

“proman dao” cutest moment for all bengalis 🤣 — Swagata (@Swagata_pogo) April 24, 2020

Chris Hemsworth just spoke Bangla in #Extraction, once again proving that he wasn’t named Thor in the Avengers movies for nothing. pic.twitter.com/zuI5ErCrRs — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) April 24, 2020

Proman dao… I confess I was teeny weeny surprised. — Nick Turiim (@NTuriim) April 25, 2020

No one:

Literally no one:

Chris Hemsworth: PROMAN DAO — TOR AMMA🇧🇩 (@N1trogen___) April 25, 2020

Directed by Sam Hargrave, the plot follows a black ops mercenary hired to rescue an Indian drug lord’s kidnapped son in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd