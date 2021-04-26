Watch: Chris Gayle pulls off Amrish Puri’s ‘Mogambo khush hua’ dialogue in style

April 26, 2021 2:28:18 pm
Cricketer Chris Gayle entertains his fans on and off the field, and a video of him trying out a popular Bollywood dialogue is just the proof for that.
In a video that is making rounds on the internet, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) star was seen trying to pull off late Amrish Puri’s iconic dialogue – ‘Mogambo khush hua’ from Bollywood superhit Mr India.
“Mogambo bohot khush hua,” sharing the video on Instagram, Punjab Kings captioned the video.
Take a look here:
Many who came across the video was impressed with the Jamaican cricketer’s proficiency in Hindi. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Since being shared on the internet, the video has managed to garner over one lakh views.
