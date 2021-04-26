scorecardresearch
Monday, April 26, 2021
Watch: Chris Gayle pulls off Amrish Puri’s ‘Mogambo khush hua’ dialogue in style

In the video, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) star was seen trying to pull off late Amrish Puri's iconic dialogue - 'Mogambo khush hua' from Bollywood superhit Mr India.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 26, 2021 2:28:18 pm
Chris Gayle, Chris Gayle  Hindi dialogue, Chris Gayle  Amrish Puri dialogue, Chris Gayle Mogambo khush hua viral video, trending news, IPL 2021, Indian Express newsSince being shared n the internet, the video has managed to garner over a lakh views.

Cricketer Chris Gayle entertains his fans on and off the field, and a video of him trying out a popular Bollywood dialogue is just the proof for that.

In a video that is making rounds on the internet, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) star was seen trying to pull off late Amrish Puri’s iconic dialogue – ‘Mogambo khush hua’ from Bollywood superhit Mr India.

“Mogambo bohot khush hua,” sharing the video on Instagram, Punjab Kings captioned the video.

Take a look here:

Many who came across the video was impressed with the Jamaican cricketer’s proficiency in Hindi. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being shared on the internet, the video has managed to garner over one lakh views.

