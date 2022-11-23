Chris Evans gives a shout-out as NBA team Indiana Pacers holds puppy race at halftime

In an effort to highlight the adoption of dogs, American basketball team Indiana Pacers held a puppy race at halftime of one of their games and the video will melt your heart. The clip even received a comment from actor Chris Evans on Twitter.

The Indiana Pacers, who compete in the NBA’s Eastern Conference Central Division, held a show at halftime with puppies wearing the jackets in team colours competing in a race. The puppies, however, had a tough time in figuring out what was happening. Being held by cheerleaders, the puppies appear confused about what they are supposed to do. Other volunteers also laid down and tapped the floor to signal the puppies to walk but they looked dazed.

“Last night, the Indiana Pacers held a puppy race at halftime. It was part of an initiative with the Humane Society to highlight puppies that are going to be up for adoption soon. It’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day,” the Indiana Pacers posted in the tweet.

The content I’m looking for 😂 https://t.co/AsOCkOzS7v — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 22, 2022

Posted Tuesday, the clip has received more than 1.1 million views. Avengers actor Chris Evans retweeted the video and wrote, “The content I’m looking for.”

A Twitter user commented, “I agree with the puppies, staying there was the logical decision.” Another said, “They looked like sleepy puppies not confused or scared puppies.”

“No running, no walking, just cuddles,” a third wrote. “So so cute, absolutely love the people who laid down in the lanes and the eventual acceptance that puppies are gonna puppy. Just pick them up and cuddle,” another person said.