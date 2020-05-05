Follow Us:
‘Captain America’ Chris Evans does a terrible job grooming his dog, netizens in splits

Some asked the actor to give the pet more "love" and "treats" to make amends. Many also shared photos of their own failed attempts to trim their pets' fur. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 5, 2020 5:56:44 pm

 

chris evans, chris evans dog, chris evans dog haircut, chris evans dog fur trim bad, dog bad haircuts, pets bad trimmings, viral news, funny news, indian express People were left in splits, and many ended up arguing for Dodger. (Source: Chris Evans/ Twitter)

As barbershops stay shut due to lockdowns, people have been attempting haircuts dubbed ‘coronacuts’ on themselves or their partners, and the situation is no different for pet owners. Many have tried trimming their pets’ hair with disastrous results and the latest to fall in that category is Chris ‘Captain America’ Evans who shared a photo of his work to laughs.

Staying at home with Dodger, Evans tried to trim the dog’s coat only to end up with a bad result. Evans, who joined Instagram recently, shared the photo of the dog on the app and wrote how things quickly went wrong after he started the project.

“I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it. It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals. (He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great),” he wrote.

The photo went viral on Twitter as well, and one user asked if the dog had a lawyer. Some asked Evans to give the pet more “love” and “treats” to make amends. Many also shared photos of their own failed attempts to trim their pets’ fur.

