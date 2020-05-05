‘Captain America’ Chris Evans does a terrible job grooming his dog, netizens in splits

People were left in splits, and many ended up arguing for Dodger. (Source: Chris Evans/ Twitter) People were left in splits, and many ended up arguing for Dodger. (Source: Chris Evans/ Twitter)

As barbershops stay shut due to lockdowns, people have been attempting haircuts dubbed ‘coronacuts’ on themselves or their partners, and the situation is no different for pet owners. Many have tried trimming their pets’ hair with disastrous results and the latest to fall in that category is Chris ‘Captain America’ Evans who shared a photo of his work to laughs.

Staying at home with Dodger, Evans tried to trim the dog’s coat only to end up with a bad result. Evans, who joined Instagram recently, shared the photo of the dog on the app and wrote how things quickly went wrong after he started the project.

“I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it. It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals. (He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great),” he wrote.

The photo went viral on Twitter as well, and one user asked if the dog had a lawyer. Some asked Evans to give the pet more “love” and “treats” to make amends. Many also shared photos of their own failed attempts to trim their pets’ fur.

Just got an email him, he said SEND HELP, marvels CGI couldn’t fix this shit…….. check your shoes for the next few weeks Chris 😂 — The Academy Music Business (@BenjaminEnfield) May 4, 2020

Dodger when he sees his new look: “it looks great dad” pic.twitter.com/HcNzj1kuxG — allie (@curlyyonce) May 4, 2020

Has Dodger retained a lawyer — 🌈🦠 rainbow blight 🌈🦠 (@AshleyEsqueda) May 4, 2020

Dodger when he finally sees a mirror: pic.twitter.com/ea081Gp7Sx — Chris Evans as Golden Retrievers (@retrievans) May 4, 2020

YOU BETTER GIVE HIM EXTRA LOVE FOR THAT ATROCITY!!!! — lukey 💙 | ( nsfr ) (@stvrdustevans) May 4, 2020

Dodger calling animal control service. pic.twitter.com/Rfu5QRmYSJ — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) May 4, 2020

Only one thing for it. pic.twitter.com/2WQJFrdPe1 — Chris Evans Forum 🎬🧢 (@ChrisEvansForum) May 4, 2020

It’s far better than the reverse mohawk my dog got… pic.twitter.com/PQnEVN3Tpf — Brittany Pierce (@OfficiallyBrie) May 4, 2020

Been there Chewie was not pleased pic.twitter.com/hQR0AOQVkk — Adam Jenkins (@AdamGCB) May 4, 2020

This is Loki. I showed him what you did to your dog. He now sits in judgement of you. pic.twitter.com/cYtVmax05w — sassenach (@angrysassenach) May 4, 2020

Sailor feels your pain bud 🤦🏻‍♀️ She was also a victim of boredom and a pair of scissors. #itllgrowback pic.twitter.com/xPt5byoue7 — RoRo Habichuela (@RoRoHabichuela) May 4, 2020

Mine got a quarantine haircut too! Oops! I just keep telling her it will grow back! pic.twitter.com/WygBgu6Bdb — Kate (@k8thegr8lennon) May 4, 2020

Don’t feel bad.

My dog, Chel, had to have her hip shaved a few months back (to have a mass removed) & her double coat is still growing back, so it looks like a terrible haircut accident. She’s all smiles though! pic.twitter.com/9Lo3hBv6A2 — Nicole (@Kosherart) May 4, 2020

Ronnie feels his pain pic.twitter.com/BUdWs82gJM — Lizzie Ette (@busygirlizzie) May 4, 2020

