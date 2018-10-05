‘Heartbreaking’: Twitterati and stars get emotional as Chris Evans bids farewell to Captain America

Chris Evans left Marvel fans emotional as he said good bye to his role as Captain America.

Chris Evans has bid farewell from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he retired from his iconic role as Captain America after a journey of eight years. Calling it an “honour”, the actor wrapped up the shooting of Avengers 4 and in a tweet called it quits — confirming the speculation that was on for months.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful,” Evans tweeted.

This sparked an outpouring of sadness with tweets from fans, and other big actors like Ryan Reynolds and The Rock – Dwayne Johnson. Multiple tweets thanked Evans for playing the iconic role.

I’m not crying. I’m weeping. There’s a difference. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 4, 2018

What a run you had brother. Congrats on breathing life into such an iconic character. Keep on keepin’ on 🤙🏾 https://t.co/yg38AcXNUi — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 4, 2018

Chris Evans is quitting Captain America to run for President, right? — Schooley (@Rschooley) October 5, 2018

After wrapping news of CAPTAIN AMERICA @ChrisEvans its time to cry that we will not see captain on screen. Please marvel don’t do this to us. It’s not a comic,it’s an emotion for our captain. 😭😭😭 please marvel don’t do this to us. — Mr.Stark (@MitreshNLukhi) October 5, 2018

chris evans… as much as it saddens me to see him go, it’s end of a wonderful era. he will forever be my captain america ❤️ — Katrina Guytingco (@trinaguytingco) October 5, 2018

no no no no noooooo 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OgjRw86lb3 — Katharina Marsic (@KatharinaMarsic) October 5, 2018

man but you can do this all life as you said😢 pic.twitter.com/VKVpsc2Cl2 — Animesh Srivastava (@animesh0109) October 4, 2018

Salute to Captain America @ChrisEvans. Thank you for being part of the MCU for 8 years. You’ll always be our Captain America! #CaptainAmerica pic.twitter.com/3vd6FqlSlW — June Albert (@_JuneAlbert) October 5, 2018

Once a captain always a captain💙❤️ thanks @ChrisEvans for an amazing portrayal of #CaptainAmerica https://t.co/ztgpIpLH1x — yesenia mendez (@yeseni10) October 5, 2018

Nah bro 😭😭😭😭😭. Ik its fictional but nah you cant go. Im not crying at all 😪. I’m sobbing. 😪😪 pic.twitter.com/afejYhSP3b — Adam Manna (@adammanna1) October 5, 2018

No matter what others will call him,

I will always call him Captain

For us you are Hero… pic.twitter.com/TEpmphpjwi — Prathamesh Chavan (@Pratham23724018) October 5, 2018

Don’t do this to us… don’t please!! For the love of God!!

I started watching the marvel movies because of you at the first place!!!😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Kc2AAx2hng — Sejal Shaw (@ShawSejal) October 5, 2018

I’m ugly crying right now over the Cap news. All I want is when Steve dies is for them to show Peggy saying “Are you ready for our dance? and he smiles back at her. Alright back to weeping.#CaptainAmerica pic.twitter.com/O17XCWJdvD — April Dawn of the Dead (@April13Dawn) October 4, 2018

Chris Evans broke my heart today plain and simple I’m not ready. It feels like a bad breakup I didn’t see coming. I’m super dramatic but like seriously I’m with you till the end of the line Cap. Thank you Steve. #CaptainAmerica #ThankYouChrisEvans #Marvel @ChrisEvans — Kennedy (@kenrae_official) October 4, 2018

Waking up to Chris Evans recent tweet was something I was NOT ready for. I hate this day already. #ThankYouChrisEvans #CaptainAmerica pic.twitter.com/ovOH3OzgfJ — sameea (@SameeaHassan) October 5, 2018

I want you to know that you are the reason I watch Marvel movies. Cap is the best character in the MCU imo, he is because you potray him with so much passion. No one can replace you, you are Captain America!

THANKYOU @ChrisEvans #CaptainAmerica https://t.co/PuUSyqNEkZ — Shubham Mishra (@dat_MetalHead) October 5, 2018

8 years… wow

To portray an iconic character with the poise that you did has been a pleasure to watch.

As someone who suffers from severe anxiety, your words have helped me through many tough times

I’ll miss you, and always love you@ChrisEvans #ChrisEvans #CaptainAmerica pic.twitter.com/li8QMAnex0 — Max (@imsebastianfan) October 4, 2018

A hero is someone who steps up when everyone else backs down! A tribute to legendary @ChrisEvans Thank you for giving us such a wonderful performance.#Marvel #CaptainAmerica pic.twitter.com/UUvgVcgGYI — Sania Sany (@saniasany2000) October 5, 2018

The whole Marvel fandom right now after Chris Evan’s tweet saying goodbye to his role as #CaptainAmerica pic.twitter.com/TputT0UyGj — Kira Figs (@KiraFigs) October 4, 2018

This Is So Heartbreaking !! 😭💔

I’m Not Ready For This !! 💔

Looking At This I’m Already Crying !! 😭💔 Thankyou Chris Evans ❤#CaptainAmerica @ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/3kzzwZQbjg — Gellert Grindelwald ᶻᵉʳᵒ (@iamtnvr_) October 5, 2018

So much feels in one tweet 😢 Thank you for always being someone I can look up to. How you portray Captain America isn’t only about being strong as superhero, but also being good man at heart. Thank you, Chris. https://t.co/HTQnkLMyAm — Sheila A. Firdausy (@sheilaaisya) October 5, 2018

“How do you feel about Captain America dying?” pic.twitter.com/vdNRKjeNML — Callie Harper (@callieharper) October 4, 2018

Evans first joined the Marvel cast in 2010. He has starred in three Captain America films, including 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and 2018’s biggest hit Avengers: Infinity Wars.

