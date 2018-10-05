Follow Us:
Friday, October 05, 2018
‘Heartbreaking’: Twitterati and stars get emotional as Chris Evans bids farewell to Captain America

Calling it an "honour", Chris evans wrapped up the shooting of Avengers 4 and called it a quits on Twitter as Marvel's loved character Captain America after a long journey of eight years.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 5, 2018 2:37:37 pm

chris evans, captain america, chris evans quits captain america, chris evan captain america farewell tweet, captain america movies, viral news, indian express Chris Evans left Marvel fans emotional as he said good bye to his role as Captain America.

Chris Evans has bid farewell from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he retired from his iconic role as Captain America after a journey of eight years. Calling it an “honour”, the actor wrapped up the shooting of Avengers 4 and in a tweet called it quits — confirming the speculation that was on for months.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful,” Evans tweeted.

This sparked an outpouring of sadness with tweets from fans, and other big actors like Ryan Reynolds and The Rock – Dwayne Johnson. Multiple tweets thanked Evans for playing the iconic role.

Evans first joined the Marvel cast in 2010. He has starred in three Captain America films, including 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and 2018’s biggest hit Avengers: Infinity Wars.

