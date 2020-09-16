“Now that I have your attention…”: Chris Evans’s first tweet after nude photo controversy

Fans said they loved how Chris Evans handled the situation and turned something embarrassing into something positive.

Chris Evans took social media by storm last week when he accidentally released a nude photo, prompting a wide range of reactions. On Tuesday, the actor best known for playing Captain America returned to social media and asked people to vote on November 3.

Referencing the now infamous nude photo, Evans wrote: “Now that I have your attention….VOTE Nov 3rd!!!” He also added emojis of a man facepalming and a man shrugging.

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

The tweet received over a million likes and more than 1.62 lakh retweets

Many on social media reacted to the latest tweet to say it was a ‘genius ploy’ and others said Evans was a “national treasure”. Here’s how people reacted to the latest tweet:

My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention! — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 15, 2020

This is a power move. — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) September 15, 2020

You glorious, glorious man. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png YOU DID IT FOR DEMOCRACY. pic.twitter.com/qn8WJrjR7E — Patrick Seitz (@Seitz_Unseen) September 15, 2020

You’re an absolute legend dude — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) September 15, 2020

You did it for your country 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/F7O2RvjxV9 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 15, 2020

The only thing people should be thinking about! Love ya 3000 Chris! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4hhjKXLDQA — ︽✵︽ Maddy︽✵︽ (@MaddyCastiel) September 15, 2020

Captain American always has a plan https://t.co/ycZSYPWe52 — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) September 15, 2020

This is how you deal with bad attention. Turn around and use your platform like chris does. Well done man https://t.co/n7ZeQgOGEp — thank u dream team (@YesIReadComics) September 15, 2020

Was all of this a ploy to get more people to vote? Genius. https://t.co/V5SmYpgcS4 — Jarred (@jarr_bearr) September 15, 2020

Captian America saving the day one spicy picture at a time. https://t.co/i4YqAvVdj5 — j-kno (@hennifer_holmes) September 15, 2020

The actor recently spoke to Tamron Hall about the unfortunate incident and said, “Something happened this weekend? It’s called turning the frown upside down…It has been an interesting weekend, full of lessons learnt. Things happen, it is embarrassing, you gotta roll with the punches. I will say I have some pretty fantastic fans who really came to my support. That was really, really nice.”

