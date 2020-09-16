scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Top news

“Now that I have your attention…”: Chris Evans’s first tweet after nude photo controversy

The actor, best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel films, returned to Twitter after a nude photo was accidentally leaked and issued a public service message. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 16, 2020 11:12:21 am
chris evans, chris evans nudes, chris evans reason behind nude photo, chris evans nude row turned, chris evans vote tweet, chris evans news, indian expressFans said they loved how Chris Evans handled the situation and turned something embarrassing into something positive.

Chris Evans took social media by storm last week when he accidentally released a nude photo, prompting a wide range of reactions. On Tuesday, the actor best known for playing Captain America returned to social media and asked people to vote on November 3.

Referencing the now infamous nude photo, Evans wrote: “Now that I have your attention….VOTE Nov 3rd!!!” He also added emojis of a man facepalming and a man shrugging.

The tweet received over a million likes and more than 1.62 lakh retweets

Many on social media reacted to the latest tweet to say it was a ‘genius ploy’ and others said Evans was a “national treasure”. Here’s how people reacted to the latest tweet:

The actor recently spoke to Tamron Hall about the unfortunate incident and said, “Something happened this weekend? It’s called turning the frown upside down…It has been an interesting weekend, full of lessons learnt. Things happen, it is embarrassing, you gotta roll with the punches. I will say I have some pretty fantastic fans who really came to my support. That was really, really nice.”

