Chris Evans accidentally posts his nude photo. Here is how netizens reacted

Though the story was immediately deleted, many took screenshots and shared them on the microblogging website. This soon prompted a discussion regarding the gaffe and resulted with the actor's name trending online.

September 13, 2020
It seems, even ‘Captain America’ makes goof ups. Chris Evans created a buzz on social media after the Marvel actor accidentally posted nudes of himself.

Though the photograph was soon removed, it triggered a plethora of reactions among netizens, who were shocked when they found out why the 39-year-old Avengers actor was trending on Twitter.

According to a DailyMail report, the actor had shared a short video on his social media account where he is seen  playing “Heads Up” with some of his friends. Moments later, the Instagram story featured some intimate pictures of the actor.

While many joked about the mistake, others urged people to not share the nudes and respect the actor’s privacy.

