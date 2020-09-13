Chris Evans accidentally posts his nude photo. Here is how netizens reacted

While many joked about the gaffe, others urged people to not share the pictures and respect the actor's privacy. (Source: AP)

It seems, even ‘Captain America’ makes goof ups. Chris Evans created a buzz on social media after the Marvel actor accidentally posted nudes of himself.

Though the photograph was soon removed, it triggered a plethora of reactions among netizens, who were shocked when they found out why the 39-year-old Avengers actor was trending on Twitter.

According to a DailyMail report, the actor had shared a short video on his social media account where he is seen playing “Heads Up” with some of his friends. Moments later, the Instagram story featured some intimate pictures of the actor.

Though the story was immediately deleted, many took screenshots and shared them on the microblogging website. This soon prompted a discussion regarding the gaffe and resulted with the actor’s name trending online.

While many joked about the mistake, others urged people to not share the nudes and respect the actor’s privacy.

Me: I’m so incredibly anxious about logging on to work the weekend shift tomorrow after five days of being offline Chris Evans: I will leak my nudes — Nicole Gallucci (@nicolemichele5) September 12, 2020

All jokes aside please don’t spread Chris Evans’ nudes. That’s creepy. pic.twitter.com/j4vpPkcA2S — Moo loves kez ☂︎ (@Trickyhours) September 12, 2020

seeing chris evans seeing why

trending its trending pic.twitter.com/Zf9X0L8hQ9 — Zach (@gzach_) September 12, 2020

never thought I would see chris evans nudes on my tl but here we are pic.twitter.com/3YO5KWxID2 — ROMAN HOLIDAY——————— (@Ashahashi6) September 12, 2020

(reminder that chris evans has severe anxiety) this is the only chris evans pic u need to see <3 pic.twitter.com/2kwxXP1m9T — ❄️ (she/her) BLM ᴺᴹ (@cloudyskyforme) September 13, 2020

chris evans did nothing wrong he just saw marvel stans asking for content it’s our fault for not being more specific pic.twitter.com/LQfnMJVadF — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) September 12, 2020

yes, Chris Evans accidentally leaked his own nudes on his own instagram yes, it’s funny but it was an accident and he deleted it, so please don’t share them respect his privacy protect him like he protected the world — danny (@epDannyEdge) September 12, 2020

Chris Evans’ publicist opening her phone pic.twitter.com/gcTWCE4fOv — 𝚑𝚒𝚜𝚙𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚌 𝚙𝚒𝚡𝚒𝚎 𝚍𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚖 𝚐𝚒𝚛𝚕 (@mathewrodriguez) September 12, 2020

