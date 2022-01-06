Chocolate lassi blended with green chilli, anyone? Check out latest edition in bizarre food

A chef’s obsession with Thai chilli has raised eyebrows online. People would love to taste chocolate lassi, however, no on would have thought of blending it with Thai chilli. A chef from US, Shihan Chowdhury has left netizens amazed with his new creation.

In a video shared on Instagram, he asks people, “What type of lassi do you want to do next?” He unwraps a toblerone chocolate. Then he adds one cup of plain yogurt to one cup of milk powder. He deseeds Thai chilli, mixes it with honey, and puts it in the blender.

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered over 19,000 likes so far. Netizens had mixed response to the video. Some users lauded his creativity and gave him suggestions. “Dude you know theres no force of adding thai pepper chili into everything,” commented a user.

Chowdhury’s Instagram handle says he is a digital creator, cinematographer and photographer. His profile includes food recipe videos and his videos usually show a spike on the internet.

In other eggnog lassi and strawberry shake videos, he has also added Thai chilli. Interestingly, his website chillipeppercooks says, “I put thai chilli on everything.”

Weird food combinations have been doing rounds on social media. Netizens were stunned to see Maggi laddu made with jaggery</strong>, Maggi milkshake, Oreo variant topped with ice cream, and one made with carbonated drink, Fanta!