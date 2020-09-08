scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 08, 2020
This chocolate-coated fried chicken dish is giving netizens nightmares

In the bizarre recipe, the cooked chicken drumsticks are dipped inside a bowl of chocolate before being fried and served. Here, take a look.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 8, 2020 6:16:38 pm
chocolate fried chicken, fried chicken viral video, tiktok chocolate fried chicken twitter reactions, trending, indian express, indian express newsViewed over one million times, the video has prompted many reactions among netizens with some wondering why was the chocolate used.

Every now and then videos of bizarre food combinations go viral on social media even though there are a few that actually look like worth giving a try. On such strange kitchen experiment that has made netizens cringe is a “chocolate-coated fried chicken” recipe.

Originally posted on TikTok by user @unadelicia, the video shows a chef teaching people how to cook fried chicken. The video shows the chicken drumsticks are first roasted in oven. Next, the cooked chicken drumsticks are dipped inside a bowl of chocolate before being fried and served. Here, take a look.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over one million times, the video has prompted several reactions among netizens, with some wondering why were the chicken drumsticks dipped in chocolate. “Did they just fry chicken and dip it in chocolate?” tweeted a user, while another called the dish “nasty”.

