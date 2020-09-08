This chocolate-coated fried chicken dish is giving netizens nightmares

Viewed over one million times, the video has prompted many reactions among netizens with some wondering why was the chocolate used.

Every now and then videos of bizarre food combinations go viral on social media even though there are a few that actually look like worth giving a try. On such strange kitchen experiment that has made netizens cringe is a “chocolate-coated fried chicken” recipe.

Originally posted on TikTok by user @unadelicia, the video shows a chef teaching people how to cook fried chicken. The video shows the chicken drumsticks are first roasted in oven. Next, the cooked chicken drumsticks are dipped inside a bowl of chocolate before being fried and served. Here, take a look.

Watch the video here:

White ppl come outside right now we need to throw hands for this. pic.twitter.com/NMOmGTyqH0 — Supervillian テガ (@RTthehoodstar) September 3, 2020

Viewed over one million times, the video has prompted several reactions among netizens, with some wondering why were the chicken drumsticks dipped in chocolate. “Did they just fry chicken and dip it in chocolate?” tweeted a user, while another called the dish “nasty”.

Can I have my share before you dip it in the chocolate, please. pic.twitter.com/1w94pgVjCu — Flóki Vilgerðarson (@HlambaNgocobelo) September 4, 2020

By the gods I have seen it all pic.twitter.com/EVoL6jyHEr — YEDU D. FIRST REAL KING (@YEDU_EHI) September 4, 2020

Can we talk about how Chocolate can’t be fried … because it can’t pic.twitter.com/ciIwAGrRVo — #ZimbabweanLivesMatter (@pxrple_mxnchie) September 4, 2020

I feel nauseous watching this pic.twitter.com/TRtQpfnzYe — yu weird😊🏳️‍🌈🌈 (@Tan_Ya_Lee) September 4, 2020

Who is responsible for this pic.twitter.com/OK344VNuOO — YBN Taco Salad 🌮🥗 (@Zouthern_Charm) September 4, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd