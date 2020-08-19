scorecardresearch
Switzerland town sees ‘chocolate snow’ after a malfunction at Lindt factory

The malfunction caused fragments of crushed cocoa called “cocoa nibs” along with strong winds and rain, to spread in the immediate vicinity of the factory.

Published: August 19, 2020 4:55:05 pm
Several pictures shared on social media showed a thin coat of cocoa powder on surfaces of cars and window panes.

Residents of a Swiss town got an unusual surprise when they found it ‘snowing chocolate’ thanks to a fault in the ventilation system of a Lindt chocolate factory in the area.

An AP report said that The Lindt & Spruengli Company confirmed local reports of a malfunction in one of the ventilation systems at their factory in Olten, between Zurich and Basel.

The malfunction caused fragments of crushed cocoa called “cocoa nibs” along with strong winds and rain, to spread in the immediate vicinity of the factory.

Though the malfunction was repaired, several pictures that were shared on social media showed a thin coat of cocoa powder on the surface of cars and window panes.

The factory later resumed production and assured people that the cocoa dust was not harmful to the environment.

(With inputs from AP)

