Pastry chef’s chocolate dumbbell creation leaves netizens craving for more 

Since being posted, the video has managed to garner over three lakh likes.

After his chocolate telescope, 90-kilogram elephant, and motorcycle, popular pastry chef Amaury Guichon is once again stunning netizens with his latest sculpture — a chocolate dumbbell.

Taking to his official Facebook page, Guichon shared the process of making the chocolate dumbbell, which has left netizens craving for more.

“Cheat day and workout now all combined in one experience, no wonder my workout routine isn’t efficient!” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

The special weights were dedicated to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on his 49th birthday.

Take a look here: