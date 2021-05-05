scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Pastry chef’s chocolate dumbbell creation leaves netizens craving for more 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 5, 2021 2:15:53 pm
After his chocolate telescope90-kilogram elephant, and motorcycle, popular pastry chef Amaury Guichon is once again stunning netizens with his latest sculpture — a chocolate dumbbell.

Taking to his official Facebook page, Guichon shared the process of making the chocolate dumbbell, which has left netizens craving for more.

“Cheat day and workout now all combined in one experience, no wonder my workout routine isn’t efficient!” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

The special weights were dedicated to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on his 49th birthday.

Take a look here:

Since being posted, the video has managed to garner over three lakh likes. Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

