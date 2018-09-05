Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Chips, fries or crisps? Netizens debate over names given to different types of potato chips

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral which started a fierce debate on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 5, 2018 7:05:21 pm
chips, potato chips, potato chips debate, potato chips twitter debate, what do you call these chips?, Do you agree? (Source: Twitter)
After a passionate debate on whether ‘biryani should be with or without potatoes, twitterati have now turned their attention to potato chips. Twitter handle @BlueBernardo posted a picture of three different types of potato chips with the caption, “The first one is Chips. The second one is Fries. The third one is Crisps. Anything else is wrong.”

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral which started a fierce debate on social media. With over 29,000 retweets and one lakh likes at the time of writing the story, the post received several responses giving different names to chips. While some people indulged in serious discussions over the topic, others took it on a lighter note and joked about the same.

Now, it is important to note that while the British call a certain type as ‘crisps’, it is known as chips in other places. This is exactly what triggered the debate as many argued that the names clearly did not go with the ‘general’ name given to the food.

What is your version of ‘chips’? Tell us in the comments section below.

