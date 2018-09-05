Chips, fries or crisps? Netizens debate over names given to different types of potato chips

Do you agree? (Source: Twitter) Do you agree? (Source: Twitter)

After a passionate debate on whether ‘biryani should be with or without potatoes, twitterati have now turned their attention to potato chips. Twitter handle @BlueBernardo posted a picture of three different types of potato chips with the caption, “The first one is Chips. The second one is Fries. The third one is Crisps. Anything else is wrong.”

The first one is Chips

The second one is Fries

The third one is Crisps Anything else is wrong pic.twitter.com/ZMyMEzPzBx — Jayden (@BlueBernardo) September 1, 2018

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral which started a fierce debate on social media. With over 29,000 retweets and one lakh likes at the time of writing the story, the post received several responses giving different names to chips. While some people indulged in serious discussions over the topic, others took it on a lighter note and joked about the same.

Now, it is important to note that while the British call a certain type as ‘crisps’, it is known as chips in other places. This is exactly what triggered the debate as many argued that the names clearly did not go with the ‘general’ name given to the food.

This is why we fought and won a war of independence.

1) FRIES

2) SKINNY AND/OR SHOESTRING FRIES

3) CHIPS pic.twitter.com/7H13OgSObc — Ben Rudolph (@BenThePCGuy) September 3, 2018

Meanwhile here in Australia: 🇦🇺

Chips

Chips

Annnnnnd

Chips https://t.co/T3bhhkGZ8X — 🌴 April🌴 (@AprilOte1) September 5, 2018

I got done by this a couple of days ago. There I was expecting some chips with chicken burger, only to be handed a packet of Lays?!?!? https://t.co/eRFSOf0vqn — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Cactus Kash 🇪🇬 (@cactuskash) September 5, 2018

First one is big fries second one is skinny fries third one is chips https://t.co/A7U3ew29sO — ✰ Seorang Lesbian Bodoh ✰ (@ruriiroblue) September 5, 2018

The first one Fat chips

The second one Skinny chips

The third one Taytos Welcome to Ireland 💚 #tayto #chips #crisps https://t.co/a4j8YUjpHE — SineadC (@SineadC11) September 5, 2018

The first is Potato

The second is Potato

The third is Potato Now tell me I’m wrong 💅 https://t.co/xsU8NBh90K — JustAbz (@abz_lee) September 5, 2018

What is your version of ‘chips’? Tell us in the comments section below.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd