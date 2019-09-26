Watch: Chinese woman opens plane emergency door for fresh air, delays flight

A Chinese passenger recently threw the airline crew off-guard after she opened the emergency door of a plane, claiming it was “very stuffy”. The woman was taken in police custody for questioning.

Advertising

The incident took place while the plane was preparing for take-off and was stationed at the tarmac in Wuhan. Due to the incident, the boarding was halted abruptly and led to the delay of the Lanzhou-bound flight.

The passenger’s errant action was caught on camera by a few fellow passengers and the clip quickly went viral on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

The video shows the cabin crew and passengers looking baffled as the woman opens the exit door in the middle of the plane.

Advertising

The bizarre incident took place in a Xiamen Airlines aircraft on September 23, China Press reported. The cabin crew then alerted the airport police and reported the incident to the officers.

According to Asia One, prior to the incident, an air steward had warned passengers seated by the emergency door against touching the door handle. However, after he walked away, the lady ignored his warning and proceeded to open the emergency door.

“The emergency door had to be shut again and a second round of safety inspections had to be carried out,” The Mirror reported.

On social media, the video triggered an array of reactions. While some slammed the woman, others joked that probably if she had been warned of a fine by the flight attendants, the incident could have been averted.