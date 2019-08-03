Chinese vlogger’s ‘real’ age exposed during live stream technical glitch

Appearance can be deceptive. And this adage was proved right yet again when a technical glitch during a live stream revealed famous Chinese vlogger Qiaobiluo’s real age, much to her fans’ surprise.

Advertising

The famous Chinese vlogger, Qiaobiluo Dianxia, also known as Your Highness Qiaobiluo, turned out to be 58-years-old, who was previously believed to be a much younger woman.

The famous Chinese personality, enhanced her look through graphics and face filters to pose as a younger-looking woman on Douyu, a Chinese live-streaming platform, which allows viewers to donate money to streamers.

While some users accuse the vlogger of conning money out of people, others have questioned the intention of men, who were donating money to her. According to BBC, the revelation has led to a discussion on China’s beauty concepts and revealed the highly lucrative female-dominant industry where women go to all extremes to stand out.

Advertising

BBC quoted live-streaming platform Lychee News saying that the glitch happened on 25 July, during a joint live-stream with another vlogger, Qingzi on the Douyu platform.

Earlier, fans had urged the vlogger to reveal herself, but she refused saying “I can’t show my face until I receive gifts worth 100,000 yuan ($11,950). After all, I’m a good-looking host,” Global Times reported. But her revelation happened sooner than expected. Qiaobiluo, who has over 2,77,000 followers, didn’t realise the glitch until her real face was revealed to her audience. By then, it was too late.

As soon as her face filter malfunctioned, the Chinese vlogger started losing followers and many even withdrew donations.