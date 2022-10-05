Chinese vase valued at 2,000 euros, auctioned for 7.7 million euros

Earlier this month, experts at french auction house Osenat were left baffled when a porcelain vase priced between 1,500 euros to 2,000 euros was sold for a whopping 7.7 million euros. After adding the seller’s fee, the final purchase price for the vase will amount to 9.12 million euros. The winning bid was put by an anonymous Chinese buyer through phone.

As reported by Le Parisien, the 54-centimetre-tall blue and white vase was put on auction by a 59-year-old woman who had inherited it from her grandmother.

Auctioneer Jean-Pierre Orsenat told Le Parisien that the seller was in awe of the unexpectedly high price the vase fetched. “When I told her, she didn’t believe it! She finds it hard to realize that she has lived more than thirty years next to this very valuable object,” Orsenat added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osenat (@_osenat)

According to Art News, it is speculated that the bidders believed that Osenat misjudged the relevance of the vase which can turn out to be a very rare artefact if it dates back to the 18th century.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osenat (@_osenat)

Cédric Laborde, a director at Osenat, told Le Parisien that the vase was on the bidder’s radar even before the bidding started. “From the moment the catalogue was published, we saw there was enormous interest with more and more Chinese people coming to see the vase.”

“The Chinese are passionate about their history and proud to take possession of their history,” he added.