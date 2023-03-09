Chinese student does a somersault at a UK university graduation ceremony. Watch

A young Chinese woman stole the show during her graduation ceremony at the University of Roehampton in England. Chen Yining, 24, did a somersault as she was about to hold her postgraduate degree in Dance Practice and Performance in hand, South China Morning Post (SCMP) report said.

The clip shared by Beijing News on YouTube shows her clad in her graduation gown waving her hand at the crowd. As a man calls out her name, Chen Yining moves forward and slays a side flip. People gathered around her give her thundering applause and she is seen smiling brightly with pride.

Netizens lauded her performance. A user commented, “She saw the opportunity to shine and she took it. A promising future is ahead of her!” Another user wrote, “Crouching Tiger Hidden Phoenix.” The graduation ceremony was held in January. After Yining posted the clip on social media on March 3, it went viral.

The young woman received professional dance training when she was a teenager and studied classical Chinese dance at Beijing Dance Academy. Yining was quoted as saying by the SCMP that she performed the flip out of excitement. However, she was surprised by the rousing response. She added that the side flip is easy for her because she has had 12 years of experience practising classical Chinese dance, in which flips are basic movements.

Similar stunts during graduation ceremonies grab eyeballs online. Last year, an 18-year-old youngster from Heritage Woods Secondary School in Canada’s Port Moody engaged in a brief ‘duel’ with his principal. The ‘Star Wars’ fan’s impromptu challenge against the principal surprised everyone and the principal acted as if he got stabbed at the end.