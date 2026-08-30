Chinese singer loses cool at fan in viral video: What happened in parking lot

Chinese singer and actor Yu Yuhan is making waves after a viral video showed him losing his cool at a fan who allegedly approached his car while recording him.
The incident unfolded on August 21 at an underground parking lot, according to Channel NewsAsia. Several fans gathered around Yu’s vehicle and were recording him through the car windows when the situation escalated.
In the viral video, a woman appears to pull at the vehicle’s door while the car is still moving. She is also seen holding her phone extremely close to Yu’s face and allegedly attempting to lean into the vehicle while continuing to record.
The influencer eventually got out of the car and confronted the woman. In the video, he appears to swing his fist in her direction while shouting, “Are you sick?” He then appears to knock her phone away. The clip does not clearly show whether he made physical contact with the woman.
The videos also appear to show other fans continuing to surround the vehicle and film the situation following the confrontation.
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The video has gained momentum across all social media platforms, drawing a wave of reactions. “The way people idolise celebrities these days is crazy!” a user wrote. “Im pretty sure A LOT of idols in Kpop want to do that too lmao but they do it inside their heads,” another user commented.
“That no way to treat women,” a third user reacted. “He should not have hit anyone. Lock the door and move on. He definitely has a temper, no telling how he would act if someone vex him,” a fourth user chimed in.
Born on November 24, 2006, in Chongqing, China, Yu Yuhan is associated with Times Fengjun Entertainment and joined its TF Family trainee programme in August 2018 as a third-generation trainee.
He gained recognition through TF Family’s group content and variety projects and was initially selected to join the group TOP. He later withdrew from the project following what was described as a false controversy.