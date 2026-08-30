Chinese singer loses cool at fan in viral video: What happened in parking lot

Chinese singer and actor Yu Yuhan is making waves after a viral video showed him losing his cool at a fan who allegedly approached his car while recording him.

The incident unfolded on August 21 at an underground parking lot, according to Channel NewsAsia. Several fans gathered around Yu’s vehicle and were recording him through the car windows when the situation escalated.

Chinese singer who lost his cool at fan

In the viral video, a woman appears to pull at the vehicle’s door while the car is still moving. She is also seen holding her phone extremely close to Yu’s face and allegedly attempting to lean into the vehicle while continuing to record.