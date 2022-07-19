scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Chinese police nab burglar after extracting DNA from blood in dead mosquitoes

The police in Fuzhou said that as the apartment was freshly painted, it led them to believe that the blood stains on the wall might be that of the suspect who had spent the night there before fleeing with valuables.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 19, 2022 12:33:53 pm
While looking for hints left behind by the thief, they found two dead mosquitoes and blood smears on the living room wall.

It is often not easy to predict what will end up as one’s nemesis in life. For a burglar in China, it was two seemingly harmless mosquitoes that led to his arrest.

In an interesting turn of events, the police found dead mosquitoes and used the blood marks on the wall to trace him through his DNA. Now, netizens have been calling it the “best revenge plot story ever”.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), a thief broke into an apartment in Fuzhou in southeastern China’s Fujian province one afternoon last month. After stealing several valuable items from there, he made himself comfortable and even cooked a meal and spent the night.

“After breaking in, the burglar cooked eggs and noodles before spending the night. He used a blanket in the owner’s bedroom and lit mosquito coils,” the report read. However, the insect repellent must not have worked well, as he ended up killing two mosquitoes that bit him, smearing a little blood on the apartment’s wall.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...Premium
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...

When Fuzhou police turned up at the apartment to investigate, they found the front door locked and realised that the robber entered through the balcony. While looking for hints left behind by the thief, they found two dead mosquitoes and blood smears on the living room wall.

The police mentioned that as the home was freshly painted, it led them to believe that the blood stains on the wall might be that of the suspect. They quickly collected samples and sent them for DNA tracing. Before long, the police found a match and identified a suspect by the surname of Chai, who had a criminal record. “Chai was arrested 19 days after the burglary occurred. In one swipe, the police was then also able to solve three other burglary cases all linked to the same man,” The Global Times reported.

As news of the unusual investigation spread on Chinese social media platforms, many commenting on WeChat were amused that two dead mosquitoes served as the primary piece of evidence in the case and were surprised by how brazen the thief was. “It’s revenge from the mosquitoes; I was wrong to think that mosquitoes are useless,” said a comment by an internet user as translated by Asia One.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East
C. Raja Mohan writes

Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East

Premium
As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’
Antrix Deal

As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’

Premium
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Monsoon Session

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Elections over, Droupadi Murmu is a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Presidential polls

Elections over, Droupadi Murmu is a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Sarfaraz Khan: ‘Luck will decide when I make it to India team’
Express Townhall

Sarfaraz Khan: ‘Luck will decide when I make it to India team’

Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capacity: Indian envoy

Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capacity: Indian envoy

Premium
Rishi Sunak tops new UK PM vote as only 4 remain in race

Rishi Sunak tops new UK PM vote as only 4 remain in race

Cinderella's father: Unpaid leave, facing inquiry, all to support daughter's boxing career

Cinderella's father: Unpaid leave, facing inquiry, all to support daughter's boxing career

'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better, bigger': SRK's trainer
SRK 'Pathaan' transformation

'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better, bigger': SRK's trainer

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

'If I had about 20 minutes with him...': Gavaskar offers Kohli help

'If I had about 20 minutes with him...': Gavaskar offers Kohli help

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement