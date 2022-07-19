Chinese police nab burglar after extracting DNA from blood in dead mosquitoes

It is often not easy to predict what will end up as one’s nemesis in life. For a burglar in China, it was two seemingly harmless mosquitoes that led to his arrest.

In an interesting turn of events, the police found dead mosquitoes and used the blood marks on the wall to trace him through his DNA. Now, netizens have been calling it the “best revenge plot story ever”.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), a thief broke into an apartment in Fuzhou in southeastern China’s Fujian province one afternoon last month. After stealing several valuable items from there, he made himself comfortable and even cooked a meal and spent the night.

“After breaking in, the burglar cooked eggs and noodles before spending the night. He used a blanket in the owner’s bedroom and lit mosquito coils,” the report read. However, the insect repellent must not have worked well, as he ended up killing two mosquitoes that bit him, smearing a little blood on the apartment’s wall.

When Fuzhou police turned up at the apartment to investigate, they found the front door locked and realised that the robber entered through the balcony. While looking for hints left behind by the thief, they found two dead mosquitoes and blood smears on the living room wall.

The police mentioned that as the home was freshly painted, it led them to believe that the blood stains on the wall might be that of the suspect. They quickly collected samples and sent them for DNA tracing. Before long, the police found a match and identified a suspect by the surname of Chai, who had a criminal record. “Chai was arrested 19 days after the burglary occurred. In one swipe, the police was then also able to solve three other burglary cases all linked to the same man,” The Global Times reported.

As news of the unusual investigation spread on Chinese social media platforms, many commenting on WeChat were amused that two dead mosquitoes served as the primary piece of evidence in the case and were surprised by how brazen the thief was. “It’s revenge from the mosquitoes; I was wrong to think that mosquitoes are useless,” said a comment by an internet user as translated by Asia One.