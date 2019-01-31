A nurse’s note to a foreign student in China about his surgery goes viral

Bridging a communication gap is never easy, but a Chinese nurse who didn’t know English did her best to explain dietary restrictions to a foreign patient with a pictorial note. Although the note served its purpose, a picture of it went viral on Reddit with many users deciphering it to mean different things.

The image was shared by Reddit user WaspDog, and said that the note was received by an international student who was hospitalized in China and scheduled to undergo surgery the next day. To communicate that the patient shouldn’t eat of drink anything after 10 pm, the nurse drew the appropriate symbols. But to denote the impending surgery she drew a dagger with a drop of blood dripping off it!

Here’s the note that went viral.

While one person decoded the note as a harmless “Tonight after 10pm we’re out of food and water so we will cook you in the morning”, some had pretty dark interpretations.

“Poor guy, even murderers usually get a last meal,” quipped one while other remarked, “Don’t bother eating or drinking tonight. You won’t need it since we are going to murder you tomorrow morning.”

One user even went a little overboard and commented, “She wrote the note, got up, found a red pen to make SURE he understood, and bloodied up that knife for him. She really put effort into this.”

Here are some of the funniest reactions to the post that received nearly 2500 comments.

