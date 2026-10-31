Chinese man invites internet strangers to his wedding. Watch as hundreds show up

A 24-year-old man from China, worried he would have no family to witness his wedding, decided to invite strangers on the internet to celebrate his big day. Not only did people show up for the free wedding banquet, but they also brought gifts and essentials needed for the wedding.
Xiao Xiao Xu, an orphan from Zhaotong in Yunnan Province, invited the internet to his wedding because he feared his relatives may not attend the function.
The young man posted a video saying that his father had passed away when he was three and his mother had later remarried, leaving him and his older brother to support each other. Online reports say he had saved money for the wedding, but he was unsure if any relatives would make it. So, he invited people online.
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Chefs turned up, and so did people who arranged a fleet of wedding cars. Others helped decorate his house, brought ingredients for the banquet and distributed wedding sweets.
The man’s sincerity, coupled with the kindness of strangers, made it the ‘wedding of the century’ in the small village.
Netizens reacted to the video posted online with love and joy. One user commented, “Ok why am I crying? I love this side of humanity.” Another user said, “This is what social media was made for. Best wishes to the newlyweds! And thank you to those who celebrated with him.”
A third user remarked, “They made it into a festival. A day he’ll never forget. This is what humanity should be like. Proud of all of them that pulled up and congrats to the married couple.”