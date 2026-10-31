Chinese man invites internet strangers to his wedding. Watch as hundreds show up

A 24-year-old man from China, worried he would have no family to witness his wedding, decided to invite strangers on the internet to celebrate his big day. Not only did people show up for the free wedding banquet, but they also brought gifts and essentials needed for the wedding.

Xiao Xiao Xu, an orphan from Zhaotong in Yunnan Province, invited the internet to his wedding because he feared his relatives may not attend the function.

The young man posted a video saying that his father had passed away when he was three and his mother had later remarried, leaving him and his older brother to support each other. Online reports say he had saved money for the wedding, but he was unsure if any relatives would make it. So, he invited people online.