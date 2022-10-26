Chinese girl soaks laptop in water and soap after father says ‘too much rubbish on it’. Watch video

Children’s antics often trigger laughter online but their innocent acts sometimes turn disastrous. Moved by her father’s comment that there was “too much rubbish” on his laptop, a two-year-old girl in China decided to help him and washed the gadget with soap and water.

As per an Asiaone report, her mother was left shocked and furious after finding the electronic device soaked in water and soap. A video widely shared on social media shows the little girl sitting beside a bucket of water. The laptop is seen submerged in water and foam. Someone is seen quickly picking it up.

Watch the video here:



Citing a Jinan Times report, the girl’s mother was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post, “Her father was asleep and snoring loudly. I heard someone was doing something in our bathroom,” she said. “I entered the bathroom and saw what my daughter was doing. I almost died from anger.”

“It’s because my husband complained at breakfast that there was too much rubbish on his computer. So our daughter decided to help clean it for him,” she added. The girl’s father bought the laptop three years ago and the device could not be switched on even several days after the incident.