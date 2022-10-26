scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Chinese girl soaks laptop in water and soap after father says ‘too much rubbish on it’. Watch video

Moved by her father's comment that there was "too much rubbish" on his laptop, a two-year-old girl in China decided to help him and washed the gadget with soap and water.

chinese girl soaks laptop with soap and water, chinese girl dips laptop in soap and water, children videos, children funny video, indian expressA video widely shared on social media shows the little girl sitting beside a bucket of water.

Children’s antics often trigger laughter online but their innocent acts sometimes turn disastrous. Moved by her father’s comment that there was “too much rubbish” on his laptop, a two-year-old girl in China decided to help him and washed the gadget with soap and water.

As per an Asiaone report, her mother was left shocked and furious after finding the electronic device soaked in water and soap. A video widely shared on social media shows the little girl sitting beside a bucket of water. The laptop is seen submerged in water and foam. Someone is seen quickly picking it up.

ALSO READ |Naughty child uses red lipstick to scribble on white car. Watch video

Watch the video here:

Citing a Jinan Times report, the girl’s mother was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post, “Her father was asleep and snoring loudly. I heard someone was doing something in our bathroom,” she said. “I entered the bathroom and saw what my daughter was doing. I almost died from anger.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...Premium
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...

“It’s because my husband complained at breakfast that there was too much rubbish on his computer. So our daughter decided to help clean it for him,” she added. The girl’s father bought the laptop three years ago and the device could not be switched on even several days after the incident.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 06:00:16 pm
Next Story

UPSC Key-October 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cost of Living Crisis’ or ‘Satellite Phone’ or ‘Windfall Tax’ for UPSC CSE

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement