‘Budding Rockstar’: Chinese girl plays piano lying upside down, wows the internet

There is no dearth of content showcasing children’s talents online. Extraordinary skills never fail to impress and now a Chinese girl effortlessly playing a piano lying upside down has wowed netizens.

The clip shared by new outlet Now This News on Twitter shows the girl lying upside down on a chair and she is seen playing music with ease. As she plays the song ‘Doll and Bear Dancing’, it’s easy to forget that she is not playing it sitting up.

Now This identified the girl as Shen from Xi’an, China and the girl told the news outlet that she was bored while practising piano and she found a more fun way to do it. “A talented young girl in Xi’an, China, can play the piano while lying upside down. Footage shows the girl, whose name is Shen, playing the song ‘Doll and Bear Dancing’,” Now This tweeted.

A talented young girl in Xi’an, China, can play the piano while lying upside down. Footage shows the girl, whose name is Shen, playing the song ‘Doll and Bear Dancing.’ Shen says she initially felt like practicing the piano was boring, so she found a more fun way to do it. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/Q34fQz6uDD — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 5, 2022

Since being shared on Twitter, the clip has garnered 11,500 views. Users were delighted with the girl’s performance and praised her in the comments section. A user commented, “Budding Rockstar”. Another user wrote, “Oh, the big brain.”

Recently, a video featuring two neighbourhood boys sneaking into a Florida woman’s room to listen to her playing the piano. In the video posted on Instagram, a piano player shared how two neighbourhood boys peeked into her home to listen to her play. The boys won the woman over and later, she opened the front door for them to hear her music better.