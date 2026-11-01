Chinese entrepreneur rides motorcycle on water, sets Guinness World Record

Chinese entrepreneur Zhang Xue has set a Guinness World Record by riding a modified motorcycle 40.74 km across open water in Hunan province.

Zhang, who used an MX450 fitted with amphibious skis and additional waterproofing, made multiple trips across a river, capping off a journey that started in 2009, when his very first try failed after only 20 meters.

Watch the video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panda Paws (@pandapawspaws)

Thousands of spectators cheered from the riverbanks as Zhang charged his motorcycle up a launch ramp and directly onto the open water, balancing the vehicle upright while skimming along the surface for six gruelling full circuits in a remarkable showcase of high-speed physics and engineered control.

This world-first achievement took place on October 25, in Zhang’s hometown of Mayang Miao Autonomous County in central China’s Hunan.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The extraordinary stunt was witnessed by Guinness World Records adjudicator Xiong Wen. According to reports, Guinness officials verified the feat using GPS tracking, timing data, and audiovisual evidence before Xiong confirmed the new world record at the finish line.

The website china.org.cn quoted Zhang as saying, “I have strong faith that I can make it happen. Even if I fail, I will pursue it without hesitation. I really enjoy the process.”

Heartwarming and hilarious reactions followed. An Instagram user wrote, “I need one for Indian city roads when raining.” Another user reacted, “That’s an impressive engineering feat. Turning a motorcycle into something capable of travelling that far across water takes some serious innovation.” A third comment read, “China is inventing or discovering new things every day; respect.”

Zhang is the founder of the motorcycle manufacturer ZXMOTO.